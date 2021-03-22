Preview: Denver Nuggets open road trip against Orlando Magic

The Denver Nuggets left Ball Arena and the comfortable surroundings of home with a sour taste in their mouths following a 113-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday.

The loss was Denver’s final game of a five-game homestand, as the team will now venture to the Sunshine State to kick off a road trip against the Orlando Magic.

Denver (25-17) couldn’t overcome a tough second quarter and early struggles on the defensive glass in Sunday’s loss. Despite two strong performances from Nikola Jokić (29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists) and Jamal Murray (23 points and seven assists), the Nuggets lost just their second game in the past 10 contests.

Orlando (14-28) has been bit by the injury bug particularly hard this season. Key players such as Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz, and Aaron Gordon have all missed extended periods this season. Despite Steve Clifford’s best efforts, his squad is struggling mightily, having lost nine of the last 10 games and posting the 27th-ranked offense this season.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Injury report:

GARY HARRIS – LEFT ADDUCTOR STRAIN. OUT.

MONTE MORRIS – LEFT QUADRICEPS STRAIN. OUT.

GREG WHITTINGTON – LEFT KNEE SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

TUNE-IN: 5 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Key matchup: Nikola Jokić vs. Nikola Vučević

The battle of the Nikolas is certainly the most compelling matchup in Tuesday’s contest.

Vučević is enjoying a career year, with averages of 24.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game, all while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. Despite Orlando’s struggles, the 30-year-old big man has only stepped up his play as of late. Vučević has averaged 26.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game over the past 10 contests.

However, the former first-round pick will have his plate full with the task of slowing down Jokić, who just won his third Player of the Week award. In Denver’s 3-1 week beginning on March 15, the Serbian big man averaged 26.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game on 59.5 percent shooting from the field.

Whichever big man can gain the advantage in this matchup will go a long way in helping their team secure a victory.

The battle in the mid-range

For those who enjoy a more throwback style of play on offense, Tuesday’s contest may just be for you.

The Magic offense is built around the mid-range, as they rank first in the percentage of shot attempts coming from that area of the floor (39.7 percent). Although Denver has a more even shot chart, the Nuggets still attempt plenty of shots from the mid-range, ranking 11th in shot attempts coming from this area of the floor.

However, where Denver will have an advantage in this battle is in both teams’ conversion rates.

Orlando has only shot 40.3 percent in the mid-range this season, which places them 23rd in the league. On the other end, Denver has hit 45.7 percent from the mid-range, which is the fourth-best percentage in the league.

Stretch Orlando’s defense beyond the arc

Orlando has continued to remain competitive on the defensive end of the floor (a usual characteristic of Clifford-coached teams), ranking 19th on that end of the floor. When looking at Orlando’s defensive numbers and scheme, it’s most clear that the Magic are vulnerable from beyond the arc.

39.8 percent of opponent shot attempts have come from downtown against Orlando, which is the fifth-highest percentage in the league. The Magic focus on limiting attempts around the rim and from the mid-range, which can expose them from behind the 3-point line.

For a Nuggets team that has shot 39.1 percent on 3-pointers this season, this should be music to their ears. Although as mentioned earlier, Denver’s offense isn’t built around the 3-point line, the Nuggets are certainly capable of attacking this area of the floor when given the opportunity, which will likely be the case Tuesday in Orlando.