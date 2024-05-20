Nuggets lose to Timberwolves in Game 7

Heck of a season.

The Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 98-90, in Game 7. It was a valiant effort. Denver battled back from an early 0-2 series deficit after dropping the first two games at home to extend the series to seven games. They're now eliminated from the 2024 NBA postseason. No team has repeated as champions since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.

"That was a hell of a series. They gave us all we could handle, and they wound up winning Game 7 on our court, which is a tough one to swallow," said head coach Michael Malone. "We'll be back."

Jamal Murray led Denver in scoring with 35 points.

"It's back to being the hunter. It's back to fighting for something with a different type of edge," Murray said after the game.

Nikola Jokić finished with 35 points, 19 rebounds, and 7 assists.

"I think the team who wins is the better team. You have a best-of-seven series, the team that wins is the better team," Jokić said after the game, crediting the gritty Timberwolves.

Murray was a menace in the first half. He scored 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting and repeatedly challenged Rudy Gobert at the rim. The Nuggets defense, meanwhile, was incredibly locked in and absolutely flooded Timberwolves star, Anthony Edwards, with aggressive double teams and strong rotations. This threw Minnesota's offense out of rhythm en route to 31.6 percent shooting in the first half, and the Nuggets entered the break with a 53-38 lead.