Nuggets lose to Thunder for third time this season

The Denver Nuggets battled but just fell short.

"Very proud of our group. I thought we competed, we played extremely hard, but we're the reigning world champions. There are no moral victories," said head coach Michael Malone. "That's a game where we had chances to win, we just didn't close it out."

The Nuggets lost to the Thunder, 105-100, in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night. Denver was without Nikola Jokić, their superstar center and a leading MVP candidate through 50 games. They're now 33-16 on the season.

The Nuggets did not have an efficient night shooting the basketball, going just 39.4 percent from the field.

That said, Aaron Gordon did an excellent job filling in for Jokić. The 6'9 forward earned his first start at center of the season against the smaller Thunder and put up a near triple-double statline in the vein of Jokić: 16 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 blocks.

"I really wanted that game for a lot of our guys, but I really felt Aaron. I thought he was just phenomenal in terms of the effort, the aggression, the playmaking, the shot-blocking, and the defense. We asked a lot of him tonight," said Malone. "I thought Aaron was just phenomenal across the board tonight."

Oklahoma City was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put up a game-high 34 points on 12-of-13 from the free-throw line. Chet Holmgren, the frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, tallied 18 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Denver's defense was locked in from the jump and recorded 5 blocks in the first quarter. Jamal Murray led the show with 7 points and got the Nuggets off to a 28-19 start. However, the Thunder closed the gap in the second quarter with a 17-7 run to make it a 51-47 game, Denver, at halftime.

Murray opened the half with a pair of jump shots for 5 early points, but then Oklahoma City responded with a 12-4 run. A nice 5-point surge from Christian Braun helped Denver go on a 9-1 run. Oklahoma City led 73-72 heading into the fourth.

The Nuggets went on a scoring drought at the worst time, allowing Oklahoma City to go on a 20-2 run. Michael Porter Jr. broke that slump with two three-pointers and a 14-footer for 8 points in the period.

Denver had one last push in them, and Aaron Gordon delivered, burrowing his way into the painted area for three straight layups. Somehow, some way, the Nuggets made it a 1-point game with 52 seconds remaining.