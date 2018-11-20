Nuggets Fall in Milwaukee

The Denver Nuggets looked as if they had avenged a loss suffered eight days prior when it went up 17 points in the second quarter and led by double-digits at the half against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday Night. However, Denver was outscored by 11 in the third and failed to prevail in the fourth as they lost their sixth in the last seven outings, falling 104-98 at Fiserv Forum.

The Nuggets defended the league’s top 3-point shooting team exceptionally well, limiting the Bucks to just 11 (30.6 percent) makes from deep, six less than the 17 triples Milwaukee netted against them on Nov. 11, 2018. Though, early-season MVP candidate do-it-all-forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 29 points to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists, Denver held Khris Middleton (13) , Milwaukee’s second-leading scorer, well below his season average of 19.7 points per game. But it was Middleton’s 3-pointer off the dribble over the outstretched arms of Juancho Hernangómez with 27.9 seconds to put the Bucks up five that wound up being the nail in the coffin.

“Overall, I was really pleased with the fight, with the competitive spirit and the fact that we gave ourselves a chance against a very good basketball team on the road,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “No moral victories. We gotta start winning these games, but I do like the fact that our guys competed at a high level for 48 minutes.”

Fresh off his best scoring night of the season, a 25-point performance on 10-for-13 shooting in a win against the Chicago Bulls this past Friday night, Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe was aggressive again Monday. Matched up against fellow Kentucky product Jamal Murray, Bledsoe scored 23, going 8 of 10 from the field while adding five assists and five rebounds. Malcom Brogdon added scored 13.

Milwaukee (11-4) out-rebounded Denver 51-43 and scored 31 points off 17 Nuggets turnovers.

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets in scoring with 20 points in addition to five rebounds and as many assists. Murray had his most well-rounded game of the season, nearly logging a triple-double with 17 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, nine assists and eight rebounds in 36 minutes while Gary Harris contributed with 14 points.

“I thought he did some good things out there for us,” Malone said of Murray. I think, for him, the challenge is going to be valuing the basketball. As a starting point guard, you can’t have five turnovers. But overall, forget numbers, it was good to see him be aggressive, have an effective game. He looked more aggressive than he has lately.”

Trey Lyles (12) and Malik Beasley (10) both finished in double-figures off the bench as Nuggets dropped to 10-7 on the season.

The Nuggets face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.