Nuggets lose to Kings on back-to-back

Tough one.

The Denver Nuggets lost, 135-106, to the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. Denver is now 36-17 on the season.

Friday wrapped up Denver's ninth back-to-back of the season, and it certainly looked like it. They turned the ball over 21 times and recorded just 26 assists.

"We beat ourselves," said head coach Michael Malone. "We had 21 turnovers and when they convert at that kind of a rate, 37 points off your own mistakes, you're not giving yourself a chance to win."

The night before, Denver rattled off an emotional victory on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers... meaning they expended a lot of energy. The Nuggets showed signs of tired legs for most of the night in Sacramento, but especially in the second half.

Nikola Jokić paced Denver with 23 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals.

The Kings shot the three-pointer with excellent accuracy at 50 percent on 34 attempts. They were effective from the field, as well, at 58.6 percent.

Jokić was steady throughout the first half and finished with 14 points, and Justin Holiday knocked in two three-pointers. However, Sacramento caught fire from deep in the second quarter and made 5-of-8 long-range looks to build a 10-point lead. Sacramento finished ahead, 67-57, after the first two quarters.