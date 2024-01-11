Nuggets lose to Jazz on the road

It just wasn't their night.

The Denver Nuggets fell, 124-111, to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Denver got down by 20 points early, allowed 71 points in the first half, and never recovered. This was just the eighth time this year that Denver was down by 20 points or more in a game. Denver has not won in Utah since February 2000.

"I just didn't like our approach to the game," said head coach Michael Malone. "I don't think we were quite ready to play, and they were."

Denver is now 26-13 on the season. They're 3-2 in the new year. Utah continues to climb up the Western Conference standings at 19-20. They've won 9 of their last 11 games.

Utah shot the three-pointer efficiently in the first half at 50 percent. They made 66 percent of their two-pointers and scored 54 points in the paint.

"Give the Utah Jazz credit," said Malone. "Will (Hardy) has them playing at a high level and they took it to us for 48 minutes."

Nikola Jokić finished with 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting and 11 rebounds. This was his 32nd double-double in 38 games and the 408th time in his career he achieved this feat. He also took 12 free throws, tied for the third-most he's taken in a game this season, and made 10 of them.

The Jazz did an excellent job throwing defensive looks at the Nuggets, including a box-and-1 against Jamal Murray. This forced Denver into 42.9 percent shooting in the first 24 minutes of play. The Nuggets tried their hand at zone coverages but didn't have as much success. Utah made 50 percent of their three-pointers and dropped 71 points, whereas the Nuggets had just 53 at halftime.