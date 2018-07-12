Nuggets Lose Late Lead, Drop First Game in Las Vegas Summer League

The Nuggets lost their first game in summer league play, 85-77 on Wednesday night to the Toronto Raptors. The game was the first of the tournament portion of the schedule, after the Nuggets had won their first three games.

The Nuggets (3-1) led for the majority of the game, and by as many as 12 points. But the Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter, took a lead and never relinquished it in getting the victory.

Individually, point guard Monte Morris starred again for the Nuggets with a team-high 21 points and seven assists. He made 7-of-12 shots from the field, 3-of-5 from the 3-point line and 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

Malik Beasley had 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. He and Morris were the only two Nuggets in double figures.

For Morris, it was the latest in what has been a stellar summer league. In four games, he’s averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and is shooting 50 percent from the field. Beasley has averaged 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

The Nuggets will face Minnesota on Friday in their final game of the Las Vegas summer league.

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter