Nuggets lose Game 6 on the road to Timberwolves

Well, on to Game 7, we go.

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 115-70, in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. This was Denver's largest defeat of the year, regular season and postseason included.

"Game 6 is always the hardest," said Jamal Murray after the loss. "That team is gearing up to not get eliminated and they bring that right energy. [Minnesota] came to play today."

Denver dropped the first two games of the series at home. Game 2 was a particularly deflating 27-point defeat. However, the group rebounded in Game 3 and responded like champions on the road. Nikola Jokić delivered a huge performance in Game 4 to help Denver steal both games in Minnesota, and then he followed that up with a showcase for the ages in a Game 5 home victory.

It's been a weird series.

"We were down 0-2 in the series and won three games straight. We knew that they were going to respond eventually, and they did tonight. We didn't hit back. We didn't do anything about it. It's kind of simple as that," said Murray.

Jokić paced the Nuggets with 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting to go with 9 rebounds.

The Nuggets started off the game well on a 9-2 run. However, the Timberwolves instantly responded with an 18-0 surge, and... well, things didn't get better from there. Minnesota carried a 19-point lead into the halftime break that grew to as many as 50 points in the fourth quarter.