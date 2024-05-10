Nuggets look to turn things around in Game 3 against Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets can turn things around against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — QUESTIONABLE (Right Abdominal Contusion)

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Reggie Jackson — QUESTIONABLE (Left Calf Contusion)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Left Calf Strain)

Minnesota:

None.

There's a pretty good case to be made that Game 3 of the second-round series against the Timberwolves is Denver's biggest game of the year.

Denver is in a 2-0 hole after dropping the first two games of this series at home. It's an uphill battle from here. Of the 452 teams that have gone down 2-0 in a playoff series in NBA history, only 33 of them have managed to come back and win. And, as head coach Michael Malone pointed out during Wednesday's practice, that list shrinks to 5 when that team is the higher seed with homecourt advantage.

The Nuggets will need to make history to spur a comeback, but that's not something totally unfamiliar for this franchise. After all, they're one of only 13 teams to come back from a 3-1 deficit in a playoff series, and they did it twice... in the same postseason back in 2020!

Cracking Minnesota's defense will be crucial. The Timberwolves and their number-one defense held Denver's offense to under 100 points in both games of this series. Going further, the Wolves also held Denver's offense to under 100 points in two of the four regular season matchups. So, if you're keeping track at home, yes, that means Minnesota has held Denver's offense to under 100 points four times in six tries this year. That's incredibly impressive.

Conversely, the Nuggets will need to clamp down defensively. That's something we wrote about in our Game 1 Film Study, and it's a trend that remains heading into Friday.

No NBA team has ever rebounded from a 0-3 hole in a playoff series. Friday is a must-win, to put it lightly.

Can the Nuggets do it again? Can they make history?