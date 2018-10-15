Nuggets Looking to Find Their Voices this Season

It had been on Nuggets coach Michael Malone’s mind for a while during the summer: Fighting quiet with quiet.

So, last week, he and the coaching staff did just that. Their voices took a period off during a practice last week so the players’ voices could be heard.

Coaches said nothing. Players were instructed to be the only ones talking through the drill. If they didn’t communicate well enough, or if something in the drill broke down due to a lack of communication, they were off the court and the next group of players were brought on.

“It had to all be on the players,” Malone said. “That is demanding them to communicate. And, I think the more we do those types of drills, the more comfortable they get to communicating. Also, part of communicating is also hearing and listening and understanding I’ve got to honor the communication…especially from a defensive standpoint.”

Point guard Jamal Murray said the team passed the ‘quiet drill’ test with flying colors.

“It’s just basketball,” Murray said. “You talk the switches out. You talk out the gaps. It’s not that hard, we’re all basketball players. It’s a good drill. It just makes us talk… keeps everybody on their toes.”

Malone has been vocal about wanting a more vocal Nuggets team this season. Those challenges started with Murray, the team’s starting point guard, and continued with charges to star center Nikola Jokic and new fulltime starter Will Barton.

Barton, took the baton early in training camp. Teammate Mason Plumlee told the Nuggets 4k Podcast Nuggets 24K Podcast that Barton’s vocal leadership was impressive.

“I thought Will Barton was as vocal as he’s ever been since I’ve played with him,” said Plumlee on the podcast. “He’s really taken a leadership role.”

The communication message is getting through.

“We’ve got to talk every game,” Murray said. “Just the little stuff. We’ve got to stay on top of things.”

And Malone says he’s seen improvement.

“So, a quiet group overall but I see signs of growth in terms of guys getting a little more comfortable and consistent with the communication,” he said. “Because, when you communicate, the biggest reason we want to do that – one, we think defensive talk is intimidating. Would you rather play against a team that is really quiet? Or a team that talks? The other thing is communication is concentration. In order to communicate, I have to know what the (heck) to say. That forces guys to kind of lock in and understand what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Another part of the Nuggets’ move toward better communication, Malone insisted, has to do with saying the things that need to be said, no matter how difficult they might be.

“We have to, as a team, be comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations,” Malone said. “Our guys are so nice; they don’t want them; it’s okay. You guys all care about each other, you all love each other. Well, love him by telling him where the (heck) he needs to be.

“I think that’s going to be a big thing for (Murray), Nikola and Gary (Harris), getting comfortable with that voice. Not just for a point guard… but also getting on each other and holding each other accountable. That’s going to be, hopefully, a huge part of our growth this year.”

Christopher Dempsey: christopher.dempsey@altitude.tv and @chrisadempsey on Twitter.