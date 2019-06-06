Denver Nuggets’ rebranded logo and jerseys have significant impact in first year

The Nuggets made a bold move to rebrand their logo, colors and jerseys last offseason and overall the results have been positive for the franchise in 2018-19 season.

It was the highest amount of sales in the past 21 years for the franchise as total merchandise sales in Pepsi Center went up 144 percent. Jersey sales were up 137 percent while t-shirt sales increased by a whopping 185 percent. Headwear also saw a nice boost, going up 95 percent.

The increased sales also applied to the team’s web store as online sales went up over 150 percent. Jerseys accounted for 57 percent of those sales. Fans from all of the world were showing support for the Nuggets as the top countries outside of the U.S. to buy team gear were Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and France.

On June 6, 2018, the Nuggets unveiled an updated logo and three new jerseys to reflect the new identity of the team.

“The Nuggets new brand identity is designed to reflect the dynamic and creative city that we call home, the new look mirrors this exciting era of Nuggets basketball,” Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Declan J. Bolger said at the time.

The updated look was an immediate hit with fans on social media.

Where can I buy this jersey (the statement one)?

PS I live in Italy — Andrea Radi (@AndreaRadi51) June 7, 2018

And Bolger was prophetic in his words exciting era. The Nuggets secured the second seed after going 54-28 – the second most wins in franchise history.

The Nuggets anniversary of their rebrand is on June 6. To celebrate, the team is offering a 24-hour 24 percent discount throughout the entire day on the web store. The discount code is NUG365.