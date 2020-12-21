Denver Nuggets: Analyzing potential lineup combinations

For the first time in several years, the Denver Nuggets underwent significant roster turnover in the offseason. Headlined by Facundo Campazzo and JaMychal Green, Denver added seven new players in the offseason, with three coming via the 2020 Draft.

However, the core group of players is still intact and returns for another season together. With a condensed training camp and preseason, it will likely take several more weeks for the coaching staff to figure out which lineup combinations work together and which skill sets complement one another.

However, there’s no reason we can’t have a little fun and take a closer look at some unique lineup combinations that Denver can roll out this season, especially given the diverse skills that some of the new additions bring to the roster.

1) Offensive “death” lineup (Murray, Harris, Barton III, Porter Jr., Jokić)

Why not start with what could be Denver’s most explosive and entertaining lineup?

When this lineup is on the floor this season, opposing defenses may just have no chance in stopping Denver’s offense. This lineup has enough playmaking, shooting, and size to be the best offensive lineup in the entire league.

Go back to the 2016-17 season (and specifically following Dec. 15, 2016, when Jokić was essentially handed the keys to the offense) and look at Denver’s dominance on the offensive end of the floor during the second half of that season.

From Dec. 15 through the end of the 2016-17 regular season, the Nuggets posted the league’s top-ranked offense, with a 115 offensive rating. A key ingredient in that success was slotting Danilo Gallinari at the four next to Jokić, which provided elite floor-spacing for the Serbian big man to use to his advantage when initiating Denver’s attack.

Denver's most-used lineup that season featured Gallinari and Jokić together in the frontcourt along with additional shooters in Gary Harris and Wilson Chandler. Across 207 minutes, that lineup posted a staggering 118.7 offensive rating. For reference, the Golden State Warriors led the league in 2016-17 with a 114.8 offensive rating.

Enter Michael Porter Jr.

Although Porter Jr. and Gallinari aren’t the same player, they both are elite shooters that measure in at 6’10”. While Porter Jr. can usually shoot over his matchup when playing on the wing, he should be able to break down slower forwards off the dribble or through a series of off-ball actions when serving as Jokić’s frontcourt partner.

This lineup did see some action last season, but only a total of six minutes across three games. In that extremely limited sample, the lineup posted a 171.4 offensive rating and a true shooting percentage of 78.3 percent.

The idea is sound. With four shooters and several secondary ball-handlers surrounding Jokić, Denver’s offense can score in a variety of ways through this lineup. Murray or Barton III can handle playmaking responsibilities when the ball isn’t in Jokić’s hands, while all four players around the two-time All-Star big man can run through off-ball actions or cut to the basket for easy looks.

Although it was with different surrounding personnel, the Porter Jr.-Jokić frontcourt did see time in the playoffs across 97 possessions. The results were mixed, as those lineups owned a +1.2 net-rating as a result of a 138.1 offensive rating.

Of course, this combination creates questions on the defensive end of the floor, which may be answered depending on how much run this lineup gets during the regular season. Nevertheless, if the Nuggets find themselves down double-digits, look for this lineup to get a chance to bring them back in the game.

2) Small-ball (Murray, Harris, Barton III, Green, Millsap)

Because the Nuggets have Nikola Jokić (who was voted as the best center in the NBA by the league’s general managers) and had a quality backup in Mason Plumlee for the past three seasons, small ball wasn’t typically in the team’s plans.

With Plumlee departing for the Detroit Pistons, Denver may look into smaller lineups this season, especially against bench units. While the Nuggets did add Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency and drafted Zeke Nnaji, the addition of JaMychal Green along with the return of Paul Millsap could unlock some versatile lineups.

Millsap has had limited run at center for Denver in recent seasons. According to Cleaning the Glass (which excludes garbage time stats), the four-time All-Star was at the five spot for 104 possessions. Such lineups had a +18.1 net rating, but of course, the sample size is too small to draw any significant conclusions.

In 2018-19, lineups with Millsap at center saw 138 possessions but struggled to the tune of a negative-9.5 net-rating. Once again, a small sample that saw Millsap primarily surrounded by members of Denver’s bench unit.

The beauty of Green’s addition is that the 30-year-old also has experience playing the five, which is what he did for 215 possessions for the Clippers last season, per Cleaning the Glass. Although those lineups struggled a bit (negative-3.5 net-rating), it wasn’t due to struggles on the offensive end of the floor, as those lineups posted a 121.4 offensive rating in the small sample.

Green and Millsap saw some playing time together in the frontcourt during Denver’s first two preseason games, and the idea is sound on both ends of the floor. Both veterans are capable defenders and have become above-average 3-point shooters in recent seasons. Additionally, Millsap’s playmaking ability would still allow Denver to run a lot of offensive actions through the five spot, whether at the elbows, from the post, or at the top of the key.

It’s no secret the trend across the NBA is teams opting to play smaller lineups. With there being a bit more uncertainty surrounding the backup center spot this season, this could be the perfect time for Denver to lean more into such units.

3) Tall-ball (Murray, Harris, Porter Jr., Bol, Jokić OR Murray, Harris, Porter Jr., Jokić, Hartenstein)

Now that we’ve looked at a small-ball option, let’s do a complete 180 and focus on some lineups that can buck the league’s trend.

There are several reasons to believe that either of the lineups listed above could have success in the regular season. The first is the recent success that Denver had with lineups that included both Jokić and Plumlee. Below are the numbers on such lineups over the past three seasons (per Cleaning the Glass):

2019-20: 175 possessions, +14.2 net-rating

2018-19: 1,090 possessions, +6.5 net-rating

2017-18: 971 possessions, +6.8 net-rating

Now, Denver shouldn’t consistently rely on such lineups because of that past success, as the personnel has changed with Plumlee no longer on the team and teams continue to play even smaller (which is reflected in the very limited number of possessions from the past season), which could stress Denver defensively with two big men on the court together.

However, there is something to be said for zigging when the rest of the league is zagging. These “tall-ball” lineups can and should punish teams on the glass and create plenty of mismatches on their own. Denver has been a dominant offensive rebounding team in recent seasons, which they can use to their advantage when such lineups are on the floor. With Porter Jr. potentially attacking a smaller defender on the wing and Jokić looking to overwhelm his defender in the post, these lineups can create advantage situations, especially in the halfcourt.

The keys for such lineups to succeed will be Jokić’s 3-point shooting and if the two bigs can keep up defensively, especially against an offense that relies on a spread pick-and-roll attack. If Jokić is hitting from beyond the arc at an average or above-average rate, these lineups should succeed offensively. The questions would then remain on the other end of the floor.

4) All of the playmaking (Morris/Campazzo, Murray, Barton III, Millsap, Jokić)

The first two potential lineups we took a look at were focused on player size. Now it’s time to have even more fun and focus more on skill sets, and these lineups bring Denver’s best passing and playmaking to the court together.

When this lineup (or a version of it) is on the floor this season, there’s a good chance that you’ll be seeing a Nuggets highlight on SportsCenter’s top 10 plays the following morning. Just between Campazzo and Jokić, Denver might have two of the 10 best passers in the entire league on the court together. The amount of creativity and flair that will come out of such lineups would certainly trend on Twitter.

Millsap is an above-average passer for the four position, while both Barton III and Murray can handle the ball and create for others. One of the exciting ideas behind this lineup is that with both Jokić and one of Campazzo or Monte Morris on the floor, Murray can be unlocked as an off-ball scoring threat, whether through cuts to the rim or actions to get him open from beyond the arc.

Murray has experience playing at the two, which is what he did during his lone season at the University of Kentucky.

The key for this lineup is the amount of diverse playmaking and ball-handling that would be on the floor together. Each player mentioned above can bring the ball up the floor in transition, find open cutters, and keep the ball moving in halfcourt offensive sets.

With there being an increased focus on generating quality 3-point looks and shots inside the paint, including additional playmaking is a first step in achieving those goals.

Whether or not any of these lineups mentioned above see the floor this season, it’s clear that through their offseason additions, the Nuggets have a variety of lineups and diverse skill sets at their disposal as they look to take another step as a contender in the Western Conference.