Nuggets Legendary Moments: J.R. Smith’s 45-point performance

J.R. Smith never failed to entertain throughout his NBA career. And on this day in 2009, that was no exception, as the sharpshooter poured in 45 points and knocked down 11 3-pointers in a 118-98 Nuggets victory over the Sacramento Kings.

As the Nuggets were closing in on a 54-28 campaign that would ultimately result in an appearance in the 2009 Western Conference Finals, Smith provided fans with a memorable performance at Pepsi Center.

Smith, who still stands as the franchise leader in 3-pointers made with 768, really didn’t catch fire until the second quarter, when he knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a 14-point quarter.

After scoring just three points in the third quarter, Smith exploded for 23 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field in the fourth. As you probably guessed, all five of those made shots came from beyond the arc.

Smith finished 11 of 18 from downtown, which is even more remarkable when you consider that the Nuggets finished 13 of 29 from deep as a team that night. Yes, you read that right. Smith accounted for 84.62 percent of the Denver’s made three-pointers in the blowout victory.

The 45 points still stand as a career-high for Smith, who carved out a nice career in the league as a sharpshooting, volume scorer. Nearly 40 percent of Smith’s 971 career games came as a member of the Nuggets, with whom he averaged 13.7 points per game across five seasons. Smith also shot 38.2 percent from beyond the arc as a Nugget, which is slightly better than his career 37.3 percentage.

The win over Sacramento gave Denver its 54th of the season, while Smith would go on to average 14.9 points per game across Denver’s 16 playoff games that season.

To relive Smith’s explosive scoring performance, look no further than the video below.