Nuggets Legendary Moments: The 58-point playoff victory over New Orleans in 2009

On this day in 2009, the Denver Nuggets made a statement with a dominating 121-63 victory over the New Orleans Hornets in Game 4 of their first-round series. At a 58-point margin of victory, the win still stands as the largest margin of victory in NBA playoff history and all but put the series to bed.

Leading up to Game 4, the Nuggets had dominated most of the series. Denver won the first two games of the series by at least 15 points each while New Orleans squeaked out a two-point victory in Game 3 to stay alive in the series.

However, Denver came ready to play from the opening tip in Game 4, outscoring New Orleans 36-15 in the first quarter. Despite playing in front of a rabid playoff crowd in New Orleans, the Nuggets seized control early and never looked back.

In one of the most dominating defensive performances in NBA playoff history, Denver held New Orleans to under 16 points in three of the four quarters, while the Hornets shot just 31.5 percent from the field in the game. To pile on, the Nuggets forced 26 turnovers and held a significant advantage on the boards.

Denver racked up 15 steals and six blocks on the night as the Hornets’ offense could never find a rhythm.

On the offensive end, It was a balanced scoring attack that led the way for the second-seeded Nuggets. Led by 26 points from Carmelo Anthony, seven players scored in double-figures on the night. Denver shot 56.6 percent from the field and an event 50 percent from beyond the arc. The Nuggets were also able to get to the charity stripe early-and-often, converting 25 of 30 attempts from the line in the win.

The win gave the Nuggets a 3-1 advantage in the series, which they were able to wrap up in Game 5 in Denver with another double-digit victory. Although Denver won just five more games than New Orleans in the regular season, the Hornets were outmatched throughout nearly the entire series back in 2009.

The first-round victory helped propel the Nuggets to their first Conference Finals appearance since 1985.

You can refresh your memory on this dominant playoff victory by watching the video below.