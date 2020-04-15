Nuggets Legendary Moments: 154 points scored against the San Antonio Spurs

On the final day of the 1983-84 regular season, the Denver Nuggets enjoyed an explosive offensive performance against the San Antonio Spurs. In a regulation loss in San Antonio, Denver mustered 154 points, which included two quarters in which the Nuggets scored at least 40 points.

Eight players scored in double-figures for Denver, led by the team’s all-time leading scorer Alex English, who dropped 30 points on 15-of-22 shooting from the field. As a team, Denver shot 55.5 percent from the field and made 29 of 32 from the charity stripe.

In shocking contrast to today’s NBA, the Nuggets attempted just six 3-pointers on the night, connecting on three of them. Meanwhile, the Spurs missed their only attempt from beyond the arc. San Antonio had nine players in double-figures on the final night of the regular season.

This 1983-84 Nuggets team was known for high-scoring games that were played at a fast pace. Over the course of the season, Denver ranked first in points per game (second in offensive rating) and first in pace. This style of play became a common theme for Nuggets teams coached by Doug Moe.

Despite finishing the 1983-84 season with a 38-44 record, Denver was able to make the playoffs, where it fell to the Utah Jazz in the first round. However, the Nuggets made the Western Conference Finals the following season.

Interestingly enough, this 154-point performance is only tied for the eighth-highest scoring game in Nuggets history, led by the team’s 184-point performance against the Detroit Pistons which occurred in the same 1983-84 season.

If you liked offense, then this era of the Nuggets was certainly for you.

