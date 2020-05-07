Denver Nuggets Legendary Moments: 1994 upset of Seattle SuperSonics

On this day in 1994, the Denver Nuggets made NBA history with a shocking upset over the Seattle SuperSonics in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Despite sneaking into the postseason as the eighth seed with a 42-40 record, Denver shocked the nation by coming back from a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the top-seeded Sonics on their home court in Game 5.

The victory marked the first time a No. 8 seed had won a series against a No. 1 seed in the NBA playoffs.

After losing the first two games of the series by double-digits, the Nuggets responded with a comfortable victory in Game 3 before they pulled out an overtime victory in Game 4 to tie the series.

In the Seattle Center Coliseum on May 7, 1994, Denver made history with a 98-94 victory in overtime, which ended with one of the most memorable images in franchise history as Denver center Dikembe Mutombo dropped to the floor while clutching the basketball.

Mutombo led the way defensively for the Nuggets with 15 rebounds and eight blocks in his 45 minutes of action. Meanwhile, the offense was led by a balanced attack, as five players scored in double-figures for Denver.

Robert Pack led the scoring with 23 points, while LaPhonso Ellis followed with 19 points.

A dominant 58-36 advantage on the boards helped Denver escape the slow-paced, defensive battle with the upset victory.

Despite Seattle having won 21 more games than Denver in the regular season, the Nuggets persevered and showed incredible resilience to come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the series.