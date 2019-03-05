Nuggets' Comeback Attempt Falls Short at San Antonio

With the Denver Nuggets coming off of two-straight losses at home last week, the last thing they wanted to do was to kick off a three-game road trip with a loss. Unfortunately, poor shooting and inconsistent defense led to another defeated Monday night, this time falling 104-103 against the San Antonio Spurs, one of the better home teams in the NBA.

Unlike the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Nuggets (42-21) struggled early, allowing the San Antonio Spurs (36-29) to jump out to a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter. Denver began the game ice cold from beyond the arc, knocking down just one of the nine 3-pointers attempted in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Spurs were able to get to the rim seemingly at will and generate plenty of free- throw attempts.

In the second quarter, Denver worked to chip away at the lead, using a more aggressive approach on offense to score around the rim. With 22 points in the paint in the second quarter alone, the Nuggets were able to get within 10, but the Spurs hit timely shots while LaMarcus Aldridge continued to have his way against the Denver defense, allowing San Antonio to maintain a double-digit lead at the half. Denver knocked down just 3 of 16 3-point attempts in the first half, making the comeback attempt that much more difficult.

Denver came out of the halftime break with more energy on both ends of the floor, using a stretch of strong shooting and aggressive play from Nikola Jokić to get within five points midway through the third quarter. However, the Nuggets’ bench unit couldn’t maintain that momentum as the Spurs went on a 16-5 run to push the lead back to double digits heading into the final frame.

Most of the fourth quarter was more of the same for the Nuggets, as they couldn’t put together enough defensive stops to capitalize on some strong shooting. However, the Nuggets made a furious run in the final minutes to cut a 14-point deficit to just one with 13.7 seconds remaining in the game. After struggling from beyond the arc in the first half, Jamal Murray and Will Barton got hot from three, as the Nuggets knocked down nine threes in the fourth quarter alone.

Gary Harris missed a turnaround, fading three-pointer at the buzzer, sealing the win for the Spurs. Ultimately, the Nuggets weren’t able to recover from the slow start, leading to the team’s third-straight loss as they go out West to continue the road trip.

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone addressed the team’s losing streak, stating "this is good for us. As much as we hate to go through it, this kind of failure, if we're willing to learn from it, we'll see how tough we are.”

Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets with 25 points on 8-19 shooting, while Nikola Jokić put up 22 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists in the loss. Will Barton (12 points) and Malik Beasley (15 points) provided key sparks in the fourth quarter as Denver attempted to make the comeback.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points on 11-19 shooting to lead the Spurs to their third straight win. LaMarcus Aldridge had another impressive outing against Denver with 22 points and 9 rebounds. Rudy Gay (14) and Derrick White (11) were the other Spurs in double-figures.

The Nuggets travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. That game will be broadcasted live on Altitude TV and steamed on AltitudeNOW.