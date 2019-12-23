Denver Nuggets 128, Los Angeles Lakers 104: Three takeaways

After the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers battled to a near draw throughout the first 30 minutes of their second matchup of the season on Sunday, Denver’s active defense and effective ball movement fueled a 128-104 win, its sixth-consecutive victory.

"We forced a bunch of turnovers, got out and run, had 31 assists, you can go on and on," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "I thought the bench was terrific tonight and a big part of our success."

The Nuggets’ defense got off to a strong start to the game, jumping out to an early 11-6 lead. Los Angeles (24-6) shot just 3-of-11 from the field during the opening stretch, but promptly responded with an 8-0 run during the middle stages of the quarter. Anthony Davis fueled the Lakers’ attack early with 11 points in the quarter as Los Angeles took a 28-23 lead after one. Nikola Jokić was up to the challenge as well, as he dropped 11 points, six rebounds and two assists in the frame.

A 16-9 run in the first five minutes of the second quarter gave the Nuggets (20-8) a 39-37 lead. Denver’s defense tightened up in the stretch as Los Angeles struggled to generate quality looks, instead relying on the free-throw line to put points on the board. The Lakers quickly regained the lead after a couple of baskets from Kyle Kuzma, as Denver brought starters back in to close the half. It was a back-and-forth affair to close the half, as the Nuggets took a 55-53 lead into the break.

Neither team could gain separation to open the second half, as the Nuggets held on to a 63-60 advantage after the opening minutes of the third quarter. However, Paul Millsap helped spark a 12-0 run for the Nuggets throughout the middle stages of the quarter as they gained control of the game and opened up a double-digit lead. Denver got into the bonus early in the quarter and were able to get to the free throw line often, which helped build the lead. The Nuggets maintained momentum heading into the final quarter with a 91-78 lead.

A personal 5-0 run from Gary Harris in the opening 30 seconds of the fourth quarter prompted a quick timeout from Lakers head coach Frank Vogel as Denver opened up the biggest lead of the night at 96-78. The Nuggets only built on that in the following minutes as they put the game to bed early in the fourth quarter and held a double-digit lead throughout the remaining minutes.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s win:

A balanced scoring attack led the way

The Nuggets and Lakers play very different styles of basketball. Denver opts for more ball and player movement, which leads to a more balanced scoring attack with several players scoring in double figures on a nightly basis. Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ offense is funneled through Davis and LeBron James (who missed Sunday’s game due to injury), with role players slotting in alongside of them to make shots.

That difference was on full display on Sunday, with Denver having six players in double-figures compared to just two for the Lakers. The Nuggets also finished with 31 assists to just seven turnovers as ball movement effectively fueled the impressive offensive performance.

"When the bench plays as well as it did tonight, we become a really tough team," Malone said. "Our starters have been great, while the bench has been that variable for us. Tonight they were outstanding so hopefully they can keep playing at a high level."

Millsap and Beasley were the unsung heroes

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Denver’s veteran leader stepped up in the second and third quarters as the Nuggets gained control of the game. Millsap scored seven points in the final minutes of the second quarter and then followed that up with 12 points in the third quarter, ultimately finishing with 21 on the night. Millsap’s scoring was a go-to option for Denver when the offense needed it most, while his ability to attack Davis got the Lakers’ star big man in foul trouble early.

"I ran him (Millsap) longer in the third quarter because he had it going," Malone revealed. "He was playing at such a high level, scoring, looking good off-the-dribble and making his threes. Paul has been a hell of a player for us this season."

Meanwhile, Malik Beasley has found himself back in the rotation and he made the most of his minutes on Sunday. Denver’s sweet-shooting guard dropped 16 points in his 22 minutes of action, while he also chipped in two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

"I felt okay," Beasley said. "I could have made a few more shots and defended a little better, but I'm glad we got the win and it's on to the next one tomorrow."

Active hands and fast break scoring played key roles

As was the case in the first matchup between these two teams, the Lakers had their way on the boards, especially early and on the offensive glass. Los Angeles finished with 18 offensive rebounds in the game, but the Nuggets were able to overcome that difference through their active hands on defense and play in transition.

"It always starts with defense. If we have our defense out there, it will help us out a lot," Beasley said. "Once we were able to defend and figure out what was working for us, we were able to push out in transition. Coach made a good point of that."

The Nuggets had 13 steals and forced 19 turnovers from the Lakers, while they scored 22 fast break points. Being able to generate more possessions and score easy points in transition can be crucial to overcoming a rebounding disadvantage, which is exactly what Denver was able to do in their comfortable win on Sunday.

The Nuggets are back in action on Monday when they take on the Phoenix Suns.