Preview: Denver Nuggets back in action in 2K battle against Los Angeles Lakers

It might not be the real thing, but NBA 2K and the Nuggets’ in-game entertainment are aiming to bring the Pepsi Center experience to the team’s fans around the world.

On Thursday, the Nuggets will take on the Lakers in a simulated 2K contest that will feature staples from the stadium’s game presentation team. Yes, that means you’ll have Kyle Singer’s trademark voice introducing Denver’s ballplayers along with cameos from super mascot Rocky, and the Mile High City Dancers. Fans will also hear commentary from long-time announcers Chris Marlowe and Scott Hastings.

Here’s what to expect out of the upcoming matchup:

Projected starters:

Nuggets (Overall Rating: 82): Jamal Murray (84), Gary Harris (76), Will Barton III (80), Paul Millsap (82) and Nikola Jokić (91)

Lakers (Overall Rating: 82): Avery Bradley (74), Danny Green (76), LeBron James (97), Anthony Davis (96), JaVale McGee (80)

TUNE IN: 7 p.m. MT, Twitch

Three key storylines:

Stars vs. Depth

The Lakers have two of the highest-rated players in 2K in LeBron James (No. 1) and Anthony Davis (No. 6), while the Nuggets have one in Nikola Jokić (No. 10). Where the Nuggets might have the edge is in the rest of their starting lineup and bench.

Denver has a clear advantage at point guard, where Jamal Murray and Monte Morris (78) should be able to overcome Bradley and Rajon Rondo (77).

Who guards LeBron and AD?

The Nuggets have plenty of talented forwards in the game, with Will Barton III, Paul Millsap leading a group that also features Michael Porter Jr. (81), Jerami Grant (77), Torrey Craig (74) among others. They will need all of those players to slow down the Lakers’ star duo.

Fortunately, the Nuggets forwards provide a solid mix of versatility on both sides of the floor. The key will be how video game Coach Michael Malone manages the group.

Answering the What Ifs

The Nuggets and Lakers were scheduled to conclude their season series on March 15 in Los Angeles. Prior to the NBA’s hiatus due to COVID-19, the Lakers were leading the matchup 2-1. The finale would have showcased Denver fighting to keep its homecourt advantage in the first round against the best team in the NBA. Thursday’s simulation provides a brief glimpse to see what might have happened. So, sit back and enjoy the Pepsi Center experience with fellow Nuggets fans on Twitch. This should be a nail-biter.