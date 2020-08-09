Preview: Denver Nuggets conclude season series against Lakers

The restart of the 2019-20 season has been a unique and memorable experience for the Denver Nuggets. Although the Nuggets have missed several key starters in each of the five seeding games they have played, they still sit in the third spot in the Western Conference standings, heading into the stretch run.

After a come-from-behind, double-overtime victory against the Utah Jazz Saturday, Denver (46-24) now prepares to face both LA teams to begin the upcoming week. Jamal Murray’s return to the lineup was the story of Saturday’s game, as the 23-year-old immediately made his presence felt with a career-high 12 rebounds and several clutch shots down the stretch of the fourth quarter and overtime periods.

Nikola Jokić (30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (23 points and 11 rebounds) maintained their high level of play in Saturday’s victory, giving fans a glimpse into what the future could hold with all three playing together.

Los Angeles (51-18) has clinched the top seed in the Western Conference and is now focused on ironing out any kinks before the playoffs begin. Those kinks have been on full display in the bubble, as the Lakers have lost three straight and their offense has struggled in six seeding games. With a 97.9 offensive rating, the Lakers have had the worst offense among the 22 teams in the bubble by a wide margin (the Raptors hold the 21st spot in offensive rating at 102.4).

The Lakers won two of the three meetings between these two teams before the league’s suspension of play in March.

Here are three storylines to watch for Monday.

Can Denver’s rim protection hold up?

The Lakers’ offense thrives on getting to the basket and finishing at a high level. Los Angeles ranks second in frequency of shots coming at the rim and first in field-goal percentage from that area of the floor, converting 68.8 percent of such shots this season.

An offense led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis will typically produce impressive finishing around the basket, which spells trouble for Denver’s defense. Nearly 36 percent of opponents’ shot attempts have come at the rim against the Nuggets this season, ranking 18th in the league. Furthermore, opponents have connected on 65.1 percent of such attempts, which places Denver 22nd in the league in protecting the rim.

One positive development for Denver’s defense in the bubble has been the improvement in defending at the rim. The Nuggets rank second in the league in that area, holding teams to 58.7 percent at the rim. For reference, the league average has been 65.3 percent.

However, if both James and Davis play Monday, the Nuggets’ defense will still be tested inside the paint, which could open up opportunities for the Lakers’ shooters on the perimeter.

3-point defense continues to plague the Nuggets

If one were to ask Nuggets head coach Michael Malone what the main issue plaguing his team is at the moment, he would almost certainly point to the team’s struggles defending the 3-point line.

Across five seeding games, 38.3 percent of opponent shot attempts have come from beyond the arc, connecting at a 45.1 percent clip, dead last among bubble teams.

Although the Lakers don’t rely on the 3-pointer to fuel their offense (ranking 22nd in attempts per game from deep), Los Angeles does thrive on finding corner shooters and converting those shots. The Lakers rank sixth in frequency of shots coming from the corners and have shot 40.6 percent, good for ninth in the league.

With the playoffs beginning in a week, Denver’s defense doesn’t have much time to iron out the issues defending the 3-point line. Monday’s matchup with the Lakers presents a good opportunity to work on defensive rotations, communication and closeouts.

Can Millsap get back on track?

With multiple starters having missed each of Denver’s five seeding games, other players have had to step up. From the aforementioned Porter Jr. standing out to backups such as Jerami Grant and Monte Morris, Denver has had enough to squeak out three wins.

However, for the Nuggets to truly be as dangerous of a playoff team as they can be, they’ll need Paul Millsap to be in a rhythm on both ends of the floor. In the four games Millsap has played in the bubble, the 35-year-old has averaged just 8.5 points per game on 40 percent shooting from the field.

Malone and the Nuggets have been focused on managing Millsap’s minutes and usage, as evidenced by him resting on the second night of a back-to-back last week.

Monday’s matchup could provide the perfect opportunity for the four-time All-Star to find his groove. In three games against Los Angeles this season, Millsap has averaged 17.3 points per game on 54.5 percent shooting from the field, including 75 percent from beyond the arc.

Monday’s game will tip at 7 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM/950AM).