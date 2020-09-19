Denver Nuggets 114, Los Angeles Lakers 126: Three takeaways

The Nuggets had a strong first quarter but couldn’t sustain it as they would suffer a 126-114 defeat to the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.



Denver’s lead duo of Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray would lead their team with 21 points apiece. Los Angeles was led by Anthony Davis, who had 37 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James finished the contest with 15 points, 12 assists and six boards.



Michael Malone’s team will now look to regroup Sunday in Game 2 (5:30 p.m. MT, TNT).

"In the Western Conference Finals, you have to be the tougher team...We have to match them mentally, psychically, and have a presence," Mason Plumlee said after the game. "[We] have to rise to the moment."



Here are the takeaways



Nightmarish second quarter



The Nuggets took a 38-36 lead after the first quarter. Everything would unravel for the team in the following 12 minutes.



The Lakers applied more pressure and played suffocating defense, holding Denver to 35 percent shooting – including 11.1 percent from three-point range. Los Angeles also forced seven turnovers, collecting five steals. All of that would be the impetus of a 16-1 start for Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel’s team in the quarter.



The sizable disparity in free throws in the quarter also didn’t help.

Los Angeles shot a whooping 24 attempts from the charity stripe in the second quarter. To put things into perspective, the Nuggets shot 19.1 free throws a game during the playoffs. The Heat are the NBA’s active playoff leader at 27.1 per game. The “home” team would finish the game with 37 attempts from the line.

"They went to the line 24 times in a quarter, which is an extremely high number -- on pace for almost 100 [free throws in a game]," Malone said.



Denver’s 16 fouls in the quarter tied the most by any team this season and those fouls would prove costly, especially for Nikola Jokić. The center only played three minutes in the quarter after getting his third foul in that span.

"I have to go back and watch the film to see what we can do better," Malone said. "How do we defend without fouling because we're not going to beat that team by putting them on the line 37 times."

Transition defense, three-point shooting need to improve



Although free throws certainly impacted the contest, the Nuggets will need to improve their transition defense and reduce fast-break opportunities if they want to even up the series in Game 2. Ball control and movement will likely be an area of focus for Malone and his staff.

"I think we just going to adjust the pace. Even after made baskets...we just have to be better," Murray said. "We'll just come back and be better and try to be more physical. Try to hit them early [in style of play], try to get on a run and push the pace in our favor."

Denver had just 23 assists and conceded 15 turnovers, which Los Angeles would score 20 points on. Considering the amount of talent in the Lakers’ arsenal, the Nuggets can’t afford to beat themselves.



Another area that will be highlighted is the team’s struggles from downtown. The Nuggets are currently the best active team in the playoffs from deep, but they couldn’t find any rhythm in that area Friday. Jamal Murray was the only player on the team to hit more than one triple in the contest in the opening three quarters. Denver shot just 30 percent from three in the opening 36 minutes.

Murray stays hot



Despite the Nuggets’ overall struggles on both ends, one bright spot was the play of Murray.



The 23-year-old finished the night with 21 points in 29 minutes of action, doing most of his damage in the opening 24 minutes before the game got out of hand. Murray would finish the first half with 15 on 5-of-8 shooting. It’s an area the Nuggets can build upon heading into Game 2.