Denver Nuggets Ladies: Diaper Drive

DENVER, Colo. – The Memphis Grizzlies have challenged the Denver Nuggets Ladies to support families in need, and you can help!

The Nuggets Ladies have partnered with WeeCycle, a local non-profit organization, and the GOOD+ Foundation, who partner with a national network of leading programs, as a part of this challenge.

The Nuggets Ladies encourage fans to donate diapers and wipes of any size to the to the WeeCycle Diaper Drive at the Denver Nuggets’ home game against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 17, 2019. Items can be donated at the grand atrium entrance of the Pepsi Center preceding the game and up until the end of the first quarter.

The first 250 fans who contribute will receive a voucher for a designated Nuggets game.

Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to receive extra reward points by donating to this drive on Jan. 17, 2019 and an additional opportunity to donate and receive points at the Warriors vs. Nuggets game on Jan. 15.

Items from the drive will be directly donated to WeeCycle, who is dedicated to recycling essential baby gear and matching it for Colorado families in need.

To support the GOOD+ Foundation, who strives to break the cycle of family poverty through the power of donated goods and services, you can make direct online donations by clicking here.

The Nuggets Ladies officially challenge the Phoenix Suns to join in on supporting the GOOD+ Foundation and families in need.