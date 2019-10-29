Denver Nuggets 101, Sacramento Kings 94: Three takeaways

It wasn’t pretty, but the Nuggets will be heading back to the Mile High City undefeated after a strong defensive showing against the Kings in a 101-94 win in Sacramento. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 18 points and four rebounds, while Mason Plumlee quietly had another solid performance off the bench—adding 10 points and seven boards go along with a block. Kings backup center Richaun Holmes led all scorers with a double-double, dropping 24 points and grabbing rebounds. After tipoff, it appeared as if the Nuggets’ offense would get over its early-season struggles as it started 4 of 6. Denver also held the Kings to 1-of-7 shooting on the other end to jump to a 12-3 lead. Then the Kings would respond with a 17-7 run to take a 28-21 advantage thanks to Holmes’ 11 points and three boards. The Nuggets offense shot just 35.5 percent in the opening 12 minutes. While the team continued to struggle on that end throughout the game, its defense picked up the slack after a challenge from head coach Michael Malone at halftime.

“I challenged our guys to be a lot more physical and make them feel us,” Malone said after the game. “We didn’t change our gameplan, we just changed how hard and physical we were playing.” The Kings went into the break shooting 46.5 percent, they would finish shooting 40 percent for the game. Still, Sacramento head coach Luke Walton’s team almost rallied to steal a win from the Nuggets. After Denver took a 90-78 lead, which was greeted by boos by the home fans, the Kings responded with a 10-0 run to pull to within two late. Fortunately for Malone and the Nuggets, the team responded with several key plays to ice the game.

“This was another night where our offense struggled, we couldn’t make shots, but some guys stepped up and made big plays down the stretch,” Malone said. “Defense has carried us for the second game in a row.” The Nuggets now return to Pepsi Center to face the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday in their first back-to-back of the season. Denver was 12-1 on the second game of back-to-backs last season.

“Last year was last year, now we have to do it again,” Malone explained. “We have a job to do and I think our depth will help us in these back-to-back games.” Defense remains elite The Nuggets’ offense has struggled to get going, but Malone has to be encouraged from what he’s seen on the other side of the court. Entering Monday’s matchup, the Nuggets were fourth in opponent three-point percentage (26.8), fifth in opponent field-goal percentage (40.5) and sixth in overall defensive rating (99.5). The stellar play on that end continued at the Golden1 Center against the Kings. Denver held Sacramento to 40 percent shooting and also forced nine steals. Malik Beasley led the charge, pickpocketing the ball three times in arguably one of his best defensive games of his career. The defense was especially effective in the third quarter, where the Nuggets held the Kings to just 17 points. The Nuggets were also effective on the glass, beating their opponents 54-47 in that area. Backcourt steps up Gary Harris and Murray made impact plays in the second half that helped secure the win.

“We weathered the storm,” Harris explained to Altitude’s Chris Dempsey after the game. “It feels good to be 3-0 right now.” Harris got going early on as he had seven points on 2-of-2 shooting in the opening four minutes of the game. While he was relatively quiet for the remainder of the first half, missing his next two attempts, he became a factor in the second half. Harris added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the final 24 minutes of the game. He also played hounding defense on Kings standout shooting guard Buddy Hield, holding the guard to a 2-of-13 night.

“Buddy Hield is a tough guy to guard and Gary Harris was all over him, making him feel him for 48 minutes,” Malone said. “When Gary is aggressive, shooting the ball with confidence and guarding like that, that’s a tremendous two-way player for us.” Murray wasn’t at his best offensively, but, in keeping with an early season trend, he impacted the game in other areas. His drive and assist to Jokic with 1:12 to go gave Denver a six-point lead. The Nuggets’ point guard was perfect from the line (4 of 4) and hit a clutch shot just inside the arc to push the team’s lead back to five. Plumdog to the rescue Mason Plumlee doesn’t generate a lot of headlines, but he is a significant reason why Denver is 3-0. The Nuggets’ trusted reserve center has been a stabilizing force for Malone to the open season and it continued against the Kings.