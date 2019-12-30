Denver Nuggets 120, Sacramento Kings 115: Three takeaways

Despite being down two starters, the Denver Nuggets’ defense tightened up just enough in the second half, which was enough to support the team’s offense in a 120-115 win. Denver’s ability to convert at the free-throw line played a significant role throughout the night while the starters each brought something to the table in the victory.

The first quarter was a close affair, as neither team could gain a significant advantage. After the Nuggets jumped out to an early 18-14 lead, Sacramento’s offense found a rhythm and the Kings took control of the game. Sacramento shot 71.4 percent from the field in the quarter as the two offenses were in charge early. The Kings took a 32-31 lead into the second quarter. Michael Porter Jr. dropped six points and three rebounds in the first couple of minutes of his first NBA start.

The Kings’ offense continued to fire on all cylinders to begin the second quarter, using an 8-2 run to build on the lead. Denver continued to stay in the game through well-timed shot-making and trips to the free-throw line as Sacramento’s lead was just three points midway through the second quarter. Denver shot 14 of 15 from the free-throw line in the first half, compared to 4 of 6 for the Kings. As the Nuggets’ starters checked back into the game, they regained the lead with a 14-3 lead. The Nuggets would ultimately take a 62-57 lead into the halftime break.

The Nuggets opened up the second half with two transition baskets coming off of steals on the defensive end, which pushed the lead to nine points. However, the Kings continued to hang around as a result of their offense and closed the gap to just two points midway through the third quarter. Denver responded to close the quarter and built the lead back up to 88-81 heading into the final frame.

The Nuggets’ second unit built on the lead to begin the fourth quarter as an 8-2 run led to a 96-83 lead with just over nine minutes remaining. Porter Jr. brought the Pepsi Center crowd with a personal 5-0 run, which included a highlight-worthy put back dunk. Denver maintained a double-digit lead throughout the majority of the fourth quarter before the Kings made a late 10-0 run to get within four points with just over three minutes remaining. The Nuggets continued to be aggressive in getting to the free throw line and were able to close out the win.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s win:

Denver’s new starting lineup thrived

As a result of injuries to Gary Harris and Paul Millsap, Michael Malone was forced to make several changes to Denver’s starting lineup, opting for Michael Porter Jr. and Jerami Grant being the two additions to the lineup. Against the Kings on Sunday, the unique starting lineup thrived, as it helped the Nuggets get off to an 18-14 lead and fueled a key 14-3 run in the second quarter which gave Denver the lead just before halftime.

All five starters finished in the positive when it came to plus/minus and scored in double-figures. Porter Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds while Grant contributed 18 points and two blocks in a starting role, as the game provided Malone with a sample of how the lineup can work throughout the season.

Nuggets got to the charity stripe early and often

Denver doesn’t usually look to get to the free throw line often, owning one of the lower free throw rates in the entire league. However, against Sacramento on Sunday, the Nuggets got to the free throw with ease, and more importantly, were able to convert at a high rate.

Denver went 9 of 9 from the line in the first quarter and finished 27 of 30 from the charity stripe in the win, which helped generate easy points for the offense. Mason Plumlee went 9-of-10 from the line himself, while the starters only missed one free throw among them.

Plumlee stood out off the bench

Although Denver’s second unit wasn’t all that successful in maintaining or building on leads in Sunday’s contest, Mason Plumlee was active and aggressive early in the game. As mentioned earlier, Plumlee finished 9 of 10 from the charity stripe and helped spearhead a key 8-2 to begin the fourth quarter which gave Denver a double-digit lead that Sacramento wasn’t able to overcome.

Denver’s veteran center was the leading scorer off the bench for either team and helped draw fouls on some of Sacramento’s key players. Even though he wasn’t on the court in the final minutes, Plumlee was up and waving to the crowd to make noise during key defensive possessions.

Plumlee finished with 15 points and six rebounds in his 21 minutes of action as he helped provide a spark in Denver’s second win of the weekend.