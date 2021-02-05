Preview: Denver Nuggets look to bounce back against Sacramento Kings

The Denver Nuggets will have revenge on their mind as they head into a Saturday afternoon contest against the Sacramento Kings.

Following a sluggish second half against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday that ultimately led to a 114-93 loss, Denver (12-9) wraps up a quick two-game road trip against a streaking Sacramento team that won the first two matchups in the season series.

The Nuggets came out firing against the Lakers and held a 58-46 lead at the half. However, once Los Angeles turned up the defensive intensity, the Nuggets couldn’t keep up and finished with just 35 points in the second half. Denver is now 1-2 following a five-game winning streak that was ended a week ago in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, the Kings (10-11) have turned their season around following an ugly 5-10 start. This recent run included road wins against the Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans and an impressive home win over the Boston Celtics.

Projected starters: Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Injury report:

GREG WHITTINGTON – LEFT KNEE ARTHROSCOPY. OUT.

P.J. DOZIER – RIGHT HAMSTRING STRAIN. OUT.

GARY HARRIS – LEFT ADDUCTOR STRAIN. OUT.

JAMAL MURRAY - LEFT KNEE SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

FACUNDO CAMPAZZO - RIGHT KNEE SORENESS. QUESTIONABLE.

TUNE IN: 3 p.m. MT, Altitude, NBATV

Key matchup: Jamal Murray vs. De’Aaron Fox

Perhaps no player in the league is on a hotter streak than Fox, who has averaged 26.7 points and 7.9 assists per game over the past 10 contests on 50 percent shooting from the field. Fox has had dominant games in this stretch, including a 38-point, 12-assist performance and 43-point, 13-assist outing, both of which took place against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Fox has had impressive games against Denver so far this season, as the 23-year-old has averaged 22.5 points and eight assists per game against the Nuggets in two contests this season, which includes 50 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Murray is coming off a solid performance against Los Angeles (20 points and five assists) but has struggled to find a rhythm as of late. Denver’s lead guard has shot 43 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep over the past 10 games.

This matchup between the two 23-year-old guards will likely go a long way in determining the outcome of Saturday’s contest.

Be aggressive on the boards

It’s no secret that Sacramento has struggled on the defensive end this season. The Kings rank 30th in defensive rating, and there are several areas for Denver’s offense to attack. One notable weakness that the Nuggets are equipped to take advantage of is on the offensive glass.

Once again, the Nuggets are a dominant offensive rebounding team this season, as they currently lead the league with a 29.8 offensive rebound percentage. On the other end of the floor, the Kings rank 25th in opponent offensive rebound percentage, as they’ve allowed opponents to grab an offensive rebound on 26.8 percent of their missed shots.

Although Denver lost the offensive rebounding battle in the first two matchups against Sacramento, the Nuggets have been a much better rebounding team since that opening week of the season, which was fueled in part by the debut of JaMychal Green after missing the first four games due to injury. Green will be facing the Kings for the first time this season and could factor into Denver’s second-unit success and advantage on the boards.

Who will win the third quarter?

It may be strange to focus on one of the four quarters of a game but given the performance from both teams this season during third quarters, if the game is close at the half, a strong showing in the third quarter may decide the outcome.

On the season, both teams rank in the bottom five in net-rating during third quarters. Following their 17-point performance in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Lakers, Denver sits at 26th in the league with a negative 8.5 net rating during third quarters.

However, Sacramento has struggled even more during those frames, owning the 28th-ranked net-rating in third quarters at negative 12.0.

With both teams playing well over the past two weeks, any slight advantage could make a difference, and all eyes will be on the third quarter if the game is competitive throughout the first half.