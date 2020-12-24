Denver Nuggets 122, Sacramento Kings 124 (OT): Three takeaways

A Buddy Hield tip in the dying second of overtime stunned the Nuggets as the team suffered a 124-122 loss to the Kings at Ball Arena.



Nikola Jokić continued his torrid run in 2020 by posting his first triple-double of the season to lead Denver with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. The Serbian big man also added three blocks and shot 11 of 18. The Kings were paced by Hield, who had 22 points and four rebounds.



A short offseason with minimal prep time certainly appeared evident for the Nuggets in the first game of the season as they struggled to find consistency on either end of the floor. After exhibiting impressive three-point shooting through preseason, Denver shot just 27.6 percent Wednesday. The Nuggets were also outrebounded 53-45 by the Kings.

"First game, tough loss. I thought in the first half, our defense was pretty good. I think we lost that game in the third quarter, they outscored us 36-24," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. "I think a real factor in determining our success is rebounding, it always has been, and it always will be. They outrebounded us by eight and we gave up 17 offensive rebounds, which is not going to allow you to win games."

Denver will now look to secure its first win of the season when it hosts the Clippers on Christmas (8:30 p.m. MT, ESPN, ALTITUDE).





Here are the takeaways:



Ever-reliable Joker



This was a game in which neither team was at its peak, but Nikola Jokić was sharp from the opening tap.



He notched his first triple-double of the season in the Nuggets’ opener and was effective offensively and defensively, adding three blocks. As good as Jokić was in the first half, when he had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards, he would raise his game to a dominant level in the final three quarters of the game with an additional 19 points and nine assists.

“I was just playing the game. I was trying to put a little more pressure and trying to find open guys. I just tried to play the normal game that I always want to play," Jokić said.

Jokić’s 43rd career triple-double secures his place in the Nuggets record book as he has tied Fat Lever for the franchise record.

Old habits emerge on offense



During the preseason, the Nuggets showed just how dangerous they can be when they take shots that are analytically beneficial and get to the foul line. In the regular season, the team played more conservatively from long range and only managed to get to the line 14 times.

"We relaxed. We played really good the first half, then we thought it was going to be easy. But they came out in the second half and played really impressive. They had a lot of energy; they were running on misses and makes. They picked up the tempo of the game and we didn’t match it," Jokić said.

Considering that the Kings are an average at best team when it comes to guarding three-pointers, the inability for the Nuggets to be more aggressive in that area played a role in their defeat. The team shot 21 threes and hit at a respectable 38.1 percent. While no one expects the team to be as aggressive as they were in the last two games of preseason, where they were taking 45 attempts per game from downtown, adding volume to their approach is something to consider ahead of their Christmas night game against the Clippers.





Guards struggle to get going



Part of the Nuggets inability to get more three point shots or trips to the charity stripe might have come from the struggles of their guards.



Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Monte Morris shot just 6 of 24, tallying a combined 21 points. In the modern NBA, where guard play is tantamount to success, the trio’s cold night proved costly. Murray tried to spark himself in the fourth quarter when he had a thunderous slam midway in the fourth quarter but received his sixth foul moments later.



Considering how clutch the guard was during last season’s playoff run, he was missed in overtime.

"We need Jamal to play at a higher level and I am sure he will next game,” Malone said.