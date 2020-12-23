Preview: Denver Nuggets open season vs. Sacramento Kings at Ball Arena

Even if it was the shortest offseason in NBA history, there is nothing that quite beats Opening Day. Expectations are at an all-time high for the Nuggets after their jaw-dropping run to the Western Conference Finals in 20. Even Vegas recognizes it. Denver has the ninth-best odds to win the title outright, according to PointsBet. The journey to what would be the first title in franchise history starts Wednesday night against a young and hungry Kings team.

Although Sacramento isn’t expected to make the playoffs this season, the team has a lot of promising talents who could help the Kings surprise a few opponents this campaign. With all teams starting 0-0, it is important for the Nuggets to not take this group lightly.

“We’ve had Dec. 23 circled ever since the schedule came and we know we’ll have our hands full tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “So, it will be a great challenge to start the year.”

Here are the storylines to watch for:

Key matchup: Jamal Murray vs. De'Aaron Fox

Jamal Murray is entering his fifth NBA season, so it is easy to forget that he’s still just 23 years old. He has plenty of years ahead before he enters his prime. He showed some of what makes him so promising in the Bubble to close the 2019-20 campaign, but he is in no way a finished product. He gets a chance to go up another young exciting point guard in De’Aaron Fox when the Nuggets host the Kings.

Fox might be the fastest player in the league and his ability to make sure decisions on the fly while blowing by defenders makes him lethal. He is also an underrated defender who is a terror in the passing lanes, averaging 1.6 steals per game last season. Although Fox has dramatically improved since entering the league in 2017, he will need to improve his long-range shooting if he wants to become an All-Star and help the Kings take the next step. Last season, his three-point shooting dipped from 37.1 percent in 2018-19 to 29.2 percent.

With Murray wanting to shoulder the load in regard to defending his position, this matchup shouldn’t disappoint. It will showcase Murray’s physical style of play and long-range shooting against Fox’s speed and court vision. Get the popcorn out.

Controlling the pace

The Kings were one of the fastest teams in the NBA in 2018-19, ranking third at 103.88. Last season, their first under head coach Luke Walton, the team slowed down a—falling to 19th at 99.6. During this preseason, there appeared to be a renewed focus in that area as the group was seventh at 108.25. It’s a prudent approach, especially with Fox at its disposal.

With the Nuggets speeding up things on their own end , it is important for the team to remain smart with the ball and not turn it over. To their benefit, they have two excellent low-post focal points in Nikola Jokić and Paul Millsap, who can dictate the tempo of the game. If Denver can get those two going quickly and take advantage of turnovers to get some buckets on the break, this could be a straightforward victory.

Hit threes early and often

The Nuggets were one of the most aggressive three-point shooting teams in the preseason, attempting 45 shots from downtown in their last two games. They’ll need that to continue in their opener against Sacramento Wednesday.

The Kings have been average in guarding the threes in the past two seasons, ranking 12th and 15th respectively in opponent three-point percentage. During the preseason, the group struggled mightily as it fell to 28th and allowed opposing teams to hit at a 41.3 percent clip. Due to the short offseason and preseason, teams are still figuring out who they are and the Nuggets should be assertive in testing that weakness. The altitude could also play a factor if Denver decides to attack early in the shot clock and not allow the Kings to adjust.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Injury report: JaMychal Green, left calf strain, OUT, Greg Whittington, left knee sprain, OUT

Tune in: Kings at Nuggets, 7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE