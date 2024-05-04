Nuggets kick off second-round against Timberwolves on Saturday

The second round of the NBA playoffs begins Saturday.

There, the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets take on the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. This could be one of the hardest series of the Nikola Jokić era. Denver advanced past the Los Angeles Lakers in five hard-fought games, whereas Minnesota absolutely blitzed the Phoenix Suns in a four-game sweep.

Now, the two Western Conference heavyweights meet in the second round in a showdown for the ages.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Left Calf Strain)

Minnesota:

None.

Denver and Minnesota played 4 times in the regular season, splitting the series 2-2. The two teams met up in the 2023 NBA playoffs, as well, when the Nuggets sent the Timberwolves home in five games.

Nikola Jokić is coming off a productive first round in which he averaged 28.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.2 steals on 59.2 percent from the field. How Minnesota guards him will be an interesting storyline. Will the Wolves go conventional and have their soon-to-be Defensive Player of the Year center, Rudy Gobert, guard him? Or does head coach Chris Finch switch things up and put Karl-Anthony Towns on Jokić? That's certainly something to watch for, and you can read about that topic more in our series preview.

Michael Porter Jr. is coming off his best series yet against the Lakers and averaged 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds on 55.3 percent from the field and sizzling 48.8 percent from three-point land. He'll be a handful for Minnesota.

How well Jamal Murray fares against the Wolves' perimeter defense is another topic to watch for. Murray was excellent in his two regular season appearances against Minnesota this year and scored on 11-of-17 shots when guarded by All-Defensive Team-caliber wing, Jaden McDaniels. This will be a big series for him.

And then finally, on Minnesota's side of things, Anthony Edwards is a nightmare to defend. The 22-year-old rising star averaged 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 51.2 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from three against the Suns in round one. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely get the first look at Edwards, with Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun waiting in the wings. Edwards had an excellent first-round passing the basketball, so it'll be interesting to see if that holds against a much tougher challenge in the Nuggets.

Again, you can read more about all of this in our second-round series preview.