Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić discusses All-Star weekend, supporting Special Olympics and more

Chicago - Following two community events on Friday, Nikola Jokić went through the media rounds to begin his Saturday in Chicago. First it was an appearance on NBA TV, which was followed by a press conference with the general media, which was full of European outlets eager to hear the Serbian big man speak about the influence of international players in the NBA.

From questions relating to his teammate Jamal Murray to whether or not the top five international players would defeat the top five American players in a game, Jokić answered any and all questions.

Following his 15-minute media availability, Jokić continued to make the rounds, speaking with Altitude TV before speaking exclusively with Nuggets.com about his experience in Chicago, how his new teammates are fitting in and more.

Jokić’s responses are included below.

Nuggets.com: How would you assess how your team has done up until the All-Star break?

Jokić: It’s really good. We’re having a really good year. I think we have the same record as last year, so we’re in a good place. We’ve got some injured players coming back, so it’s been really good.

How are the new players (Jordan McRae, Keita Bates-Diop, Noah Vonleh) fitting in?

They’re fitting in. They’re really trying to fit in, it’s really tough to fit in after 50 games or so. I think it’s tough, but they’re going to fit in.

Is there any more significance having All-Star Weekend in Chicago where there is a big Serbian population?

Of course, I think there’s going to be a lot of (Serbian) fans in the stands too. It’s going to be fun. It’s good to have them here and it’s going to be really fun.

Is there anyone on your All-Star team that you’re looking forward to playing with the most?

To be honest, all of them. It’s a good group of guys, so we’re just trying to have fun.

What was it like to coach in the Special Olympics Unified game and have that impact on the athletes?

It’s fun. The interactions and the excitement was fun. To be able to coach in that game, it was a really great experience.

To follow along with Jokić’s All-Star appearances and events, be sure to read our notebook from Friday.