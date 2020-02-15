Nuggets’ Nikola Jokić 2020 NBA All-Star Notebook: Day 2

Nikola Jokić’s Saturday was full of on-court appearances as he prepared for Sunday’s game.

First, the Serbian big man went through the media rounds, visiting the NBA TV set before his press conference with the general media. After wrapping up interviews with Altitude and Nuggets.com, Jokić went through All-Star practice with Team LeBron.

Below are some of Jokić’s best responses from his media appearances.

“It was a really tough stretch without a bunch of guys. We had two-to-three back-to-backs, but it was a really good stretch” – Jokić when asked about the Nuggets’ play over the past month.

“It was a really sad day for me. We have a group of guys that really hung out a lot together, so I’m really going to miss him. He’s a best friend and someone really special, so I’m going to miss him.” – Jokić on Juancho Hernangomez.

“I met Kobe during my first year, before a game. He just told me ‘keep going young fella’. Kobe is probably an idol for so many players. He was such a great player so you wanted to be like Kobe. He’s a legend that never dies.” – Jokić when asked about Kobe Bryant’s impact.

“I like water polo, volleyball, soccer. I like a lot of sports and just like to have fun. Maybe water polo and volleyball really help me on the court. Water polo with my one-handed passes, volleyball too, maybe when I tap passes.” – Jokić when asked about other sports he enjoys playing.

“I like horse racing but I’m not an All-Star in horse racing. I’m an All-Star fan in horse racing.” – Jokić when asked what skill he’s an All-Star at off-the-court.

“He’s a great, great person. I think it’s underrated what he’s doing to help the world. He is a legend of the sport.” – Jokić on former Nuggets legend Dikembe Mutoumbo.

At practice, Jokić spent time around his NBA peers and specifically spent time talking with Luka Dončić and Chris Paul.

Denver’s two-time All-Star knocked down the final 3-pointer to lead his team to victory in a shooting contest. Jokić’s team consisted of Devin Booker, Paul, Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons. Afterwards, Team LeBron was then joined by the USA Women’s Basketball Team for another shooting contest.

Team LeBron concluded practice with a halfcourt shooting competition, but Jokić was unable to hit from way beyond the arc. On his way off the court, Jokić gave his practice jersey to a member from The Chicago Scholars Foundation, which is a seven-year college access, success and leadership development program for financially under-resourced youth in the Chicago area.

The Foundation is the charity of choice for Team LeBron, which means the team will donate to the program if they win the All-Star Game.