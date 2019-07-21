Denver Nuggets join Cope Boys and Girls Club for Hoops for Peace

Over the weekend, the Denver Nuggets joined Cope Boys and Girls Club to participate in Hoops for Peace, a block party event that included a basketball game, carnival game, music and pizza provided by Papa John’s, Colorado locally owned and operated.

The event was part of the NBA Voices Building Bridges through Basketball Initiative, which addresses social injustice, promotes inclusion, uplifts voices and bridges divides in our communities. The initiative is another step in the league's work to use the game of basketball to demonstrate the importance of equality and inclusion.

This spring, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment shared the sport of basketball with members of the Cope Boys and Girls Club by installing a gently used Nuggets Sport Court. With more than 800 children regularly attending the Cope Boys and Girls Club, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment saw the need to replace the previously worn court.

About:

Kroenke Sports Charities

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need.