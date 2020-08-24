Preview: Denver Nuggets look to stave off elimination in Game 5

The 2019-20 season could come to a crashing end Tuesday as the Denver Nuggets look to fight another day as they take on the Utah Jazz in Game 5.

Following two blowout losses in Games 2 and 3, Denver made several adjustments in Game 4 and came out firing. Jamal Murray scored a franchise playoff-record 50 points as Denver dropped 127 points, but Utah’s offense had more than enough firepower to keep up.

Donovan Mitchell had his second 50-point game in the series and hit some difficult shots down the stretch to give Utah the 129-127 victory and a 3-1 series lead. Only 11 teams in NBA history have come back from being down 3-1 in a series, so the shorthanded Nuggets have their work cut out for them.

Look for Denver to stick with the new starting lineup that includes Monte Morris and Jerami Grant instead of Torrey Craig and Michael Porter Jr., while it will be interesting to see which Nugget players can maintain their high level of performance from Game 4.

Here are the key storylines to watch for in Tuesday’s contest.

Can Murray build off of his historic performance?

As mentioned earlier, Murray had himself a night. Had Denver won Game 4, Murray would have been the talk of the night (alongside Luka Dončić’s buzzer-beater to give the Dallas Mavericks a Game 4 victory).

Murray’s stat line in the heroic effort? 50 points on 18-of-31 shooting from the field (including 9-of-15 from beyond the arc), 11 rebounds, seven assists and zero turnovers. The 50 points were a career-high and the most points a Nugget has scored in the playoffs, while the nine 3-pointers also marked a career-best.

Murray’s dazzling performance kept Denver in the game up until the final minute, as the 23-year-old came off of screens and dribbled his way into countless tough shots. Of course, it’ll be difficult for Murray to repeat the performance in Game 5, especially after playing 43 minutes Sunday and bearing the majority of the offensive load.

But if Murray can maintain his hot shooting and prop up Denver’s offense, the Nuggets should be in the game down the stretch, hopefully with a different ending on Tuesday.

Maintaining an advantage on the offensive glass

A big key for the Nuggets Sunday was their possession advantage. Denver attempted 100 shots in Game 4, compared to just 73 for Utah. This was a result of elite offensive rebounding (where the Nuggets held a 17-6 advantage) and taking care of the ball (Denver committed just six turnovers).

With Utah almost always having the advantage from beyond the arc, Denver must maintain an advantage on the offensive glass to give its offense second-chance opportunities. Utah also attempted 36 free throws to Denver’s 13 in Game 4, a stark contrast that can only be made up by crashing the offensive glass and making the most of those second-chance opportunities.

Utah has been a good defensive rebounding team over the course of the season, but the Nuggets were also one of the best teams on the offensive glass this season, so it’s an area that can be controlled by either team game-to-game. Look for Denver to give extra effort in the attempts to secure offensive rebounds in order to keep up with Utah’s offense.

New defensive scheme has mixed results

One of the other adjustments made by Michael Malone in Game 4 was a slightly different defensive scheme in which Nikola Jokić stayed back when defending the pick-and-roll. Jokić and the Nuggets implemented a drop coverage in Game 1, but they took it to a new level in Game 4, as Jokić essentially stayed as close to the rim as realistically possible, inviting Utah’s ball-handlers into mid-range shots and floaters.

Overall, one would have to say that the scheme worked pretty well, despite the loss and Utah’s 140.2 offensive rating. The scheme allowed Denver’s help and weakside defenders to stay home on shooters, thus limiting Utah to 29 3-point attempts. The Jazz nearly took as many mid-range jumpers as 3-pointers in Game 4, which isn’t their usual strategy on offense.

On the other hand, the scheme allowed Mitchell to get in a rhythm early, as he feasted on relatively clean looks from the mid-range and beyond the arc when coming out of the pick-and-roll. Once Mitchell got his shot going early, Denver was in trouble down the stretch, as the 23-year-old guard was locked in enough to close the game for Utah.

Mitchell scored 13-straight points for the Jazz during the final three minutes of the game, which the Nuggets couldn’t keep up with on the other end of the floor. However, the scheme did limit Utah’s supporting cast, which could prevent outcomes like Game 3, in which the Jazz lit up Denver from all areas of the floor. It will be interesting to see if there is another adjustment or wrinkle thrown into Denver’s defensive game plan Tuesday.

Game 4 will tip at 4:30 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM/950AM).