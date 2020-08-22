Preview: Denver Nuggets look to even series against Jazz

After two demoralizing losses, the Denver Nuggets find themselves in what is essentially a must-win situation ahead of Game 4. Trailing 2-1 in the series to the Utah Jazz, Denver must be willing to try everything in hopes of evening up the series.

After all, teams have only come back to win a series following a 3-1 deficit 11 times in NBA history.

For the Nuggets, the past two games have been tough pills to swallow. In Game 2, Utah made adjustments on the offensive end to counter the various looks Denver provided when defending the pick-and-roll. Those adjustments coupled with the return of Mike Conley provided a significant boost for the Jazz in a 124-87 stomping in Game 3.

Denver may be out of options when it comes to on-court adjustments to its defensive schemes. Personnel adjustments may be in order, such as Jerami Grant being inserted into the starting lineup, as he was at the beginning of the second half in Game 3.

Utah is firing on all cylinders in this series, with crisp ball movement and elite 3-point shooting fueling its offense. On defense, Utah has been boosted by Rudy Gobert’s elite rim protection and smart, switchable defenders on the perimeter.

Here are the key storylines to watch for in Game 4.

To drop (or switch or hedge) or not to drop (switch or hedge)?

That is the question for Michael Malone and the Nuggets. Through three games, Denver has essentially thrown everything at Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz when it comes to defending the pick-and-roll.

In Game 1, Denver mainly relied on a drop coverage, holding Nikola Jokić back closer to the rim in hopes of encouraging inefficient mid-range jumpers or floaters from Utah’s ball-handlers. Unfortunately, Donovan Mitchell was able to get to the basket and pull up from deep on his way to a 57-point performance.

In Game 2, the Nuggets went back to more hedging, bringing Jokić up to the level of the screen to stunt any potential drives to the rim. However, Utah was able to carve up this defense with efficient ball movement, as this defensive scheme forces Denver’s weakside defenders to tag Utah’s roll man in the pick-and-roll, thus usually leaving an open shooter on the wing or in the corners.

In Game 3, Malone tried everything, including a healthy dosage of switching defense. Unfortunately, Denver’s personnel is both not used to switching at an elite level, and without Gary Harris and Will Barton III, the Nuggets lack multiple quality defenders on the perimeter to effectively execute such a strategy. However, in hopes of providing different looks for Utah to figure out and crack, it was certainly worth a shot. In fact, the switching did work at times, especially against Utah’s slower perimeter players such as Joe Ingles.

But nothing has worked so far through three games, prompting the question of which strategy should Denver implement the most? Inserting Grant into the starting lineup would provide another long, quick defender to help execute some of these schemes, but Utah has still been effective when he’s been on the floor this series.

In fact, Utah has posted a 129.1 offensive rating through three games, highlighting the dominance on the offensive end. Averaging 25.7 assists per game, Utah’s ball movement has led to quality shot after quality shot, especially from beyond the arc. Through the first three games of the series, the Jazz have connected on 42.2 percent of their 3-point attempts, of which they are attempting 42.7 per game.

Perhaps a drop coverage that forces Mitchell (or any other lead ball-handler) to breakdown the defense himself is the best bet, as that would allow Denver’s weakside and off-ball defenders to stay home on shooters and hopefully prevent a barrage from beyond the arc.

Can Denver get MPJ going on offense?

On the surface, Michael Porter Jr.’s numbers in this series look very promising for a rookie making his playoff debut. Through three games, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 16 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while he’s shot 49.1 percent from the field and 53.2 percent from beyond the arc.

However, Porter Jr.’s presence on the floor has been much quieter than it was during Denver’s seeding games. Prompted by Utah’s relentless desire to involve Porter Jr. in defensive actions, Malone opted to play the rookie forward just 15 minutes in Game 3.

An option for the Nuggets would be to move Porter Jr. to a sixth man, scoring role. By bringing Porter Jr. in later in the first quarter, there may be less room for Utah to attack him if Mitchell is off the floor.

At the same time, Denver needs to involve Porter Jr. in the offense. At 6’10”, Porter Jr. has a size advantage against most of Utah’s perimeter defenders, while his sweet shooting stroke and prowess on the offensive glass can be a big boost for Denver’s offense. If he is coming off the bench, there should be ample room for Denver’s offense to continuously go to Porter Jr., especially against mismatches.

Denver’s offense hasn’t been the reason it has dropped the past two games, but sometimes the best defense is a good offense.

Denver’s two-man game must step up

Jamal Murray lit up Utah’s defense in Game 1, scoring 36 points and dishing out nine assists in the overtime victory. Since then, the 23-year-old guard has scored a combined 26 points on 11-of-29 shooting from the field, including 3 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Utah has opted to put Royce O’Neale on Murray for the majority of the past two games, as his length had disrupted Murray and Denver’s pick-and-roll game. For the Nuggets to have any chance in this series, Murray has to knock down a variety of shots and effectively work with Jokić in the two-man game.

Speaking of the Serbian big man, his 15-point, six-assist performance in Game 3 won’t be anywhere close to enough to drive Denver’s offense to success. After an effective Game 1 performance (29 points and 10 rebounds), Jokić hasn’t been his dominant self. In Game 4, Jokić must come out aggressive and look to score from all areas of the floor, especially in the post.

Despite Gobert’s elite rim protection and disruption on the defensive end, Jokić has shot 52.2 percent when directly matched up with Gobert through the first three games of the series. Although Denver may have limited shooting and floor-spacing to help Jokić’s post game, if he can get in a rhythm early down low and force double-teams, he is more than capable of finding a shooter or cutter for quality looks. If those shots simply don’t fall, you can live with that knowing that the process was sound.

Mitchell and Gobert have been locked in for Utah throughout the series and have pushed the Jazz to this commanding lead. Now, it’s time for Denver’s leading duo to respond in what has become a must-win Game 4.

Game 4 will tip at 7 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM/950AM).