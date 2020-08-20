Preview: Denver Nuggets look to bounce back in Game 3 against Jazz

Game 2 didn’t go as planned for the Denver Nuggets.

Following a dramatic overtime victory in Game 1 against the Utah Jazz, the Nuggets made some adjustments to their defensive scheme in hopes of limiting Donovan Mitchell’s impact on the Jazz offense. Unfortunately, Utah made some adjustments of its own and dropped 124 points in a comfortable Game 2 victory.

Although Michael Porter Jr. (28 points, career-high six 3-pointers) and Nikola Jokić (28 points, 11 rebounds and six assists) had impressive stat lines, the Nuggets had no answer for Utah’s offensive attack, forcing a return to the drawing board ahead of Game 3.

Utah shot lights out (20 of 44) from beyond the arc and moved the ball effectively to the tune of 32 assists. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Jazz posted a 153.9 offensive rating in the non-garbage time minutes in Wednesday’s contest. When an offense has it going that well, it will be tough to lose.

Here are some key storylines to focus on for Game 3.

How can Denver adjust on the defensive end?

Here are some numbers from Utah’s offensive performance (in non-garbage time minutes) in Game 2:

77.3 percent shooting around the rim

57.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc

73.2 effective field-goal percentage

20 3-pointers made

Six turnovers

Simply put, Utah put on a clinic offensively in Game 2, forcing the Nuggets to reflect on their defensive schemes and coverages.

In Game 1, Denver relied on a drop pick-and-roll coverage, keeping Jokić closer to the basket when Rudy Gobert went to set screens on the perimeter. However, after Mitchell scored 57 points against that coverage, the Nuggets went back to their usual aggressive pick-and-roll coverage, which brought Jokić up to the level of the screen to aggressively guard the ball-handler and force the ball out of that player’s hands.

Utah was ready for this coverage, having seen it consistently throughout the regular season. Therefore, the Jazz used effective ball movement and off-ball player positioning to generate quality look after quality look, especially from beyond the arc.

The question of which defensive scheme is better for Denver in this series is a tricky one. Utah scored effectively against both schemes, but Game 2 allowed Quin Snyder’s supporting cast to make more of an impact on the offense.

Can MPJ build on impressive Game 2 performance?

One of the bright spots for Denver in Game 2 was the bounce-back performance from Porter Jr. After struggling in Game 1, the rookie forward showcased his elite scoring abilities in Game 2, posting 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including 6 of 9 from deep.

Porter Jr. has established himself as the best shooter in Michael Malone’s rotation, as his presence on the floor forces Utah’s defense to account for him and not give him a clean look.

The question for Malone and the Nuggets’ offense is how to properly integrate Porter Jr. into the offense while he is playing alongside Jamal Murray and Jokić. The two-man game between Murray and Jokić has been the staple for Denver on offense in recent seasons, especially down the stretch of close games.

Diversifying the attack in order to get Porter Jr. a variety of quality looks from beyond the arc and in the paint will be key for Denver’s offense to keep up in this series.

Mike Conley’s return for Utah

The Jazz will likely receive a significant boost in the form of Mike Conley for Friday’s Game 3. Following his return to the bubble after the birth of his son, Conley began his mandatory quarantine period Monday evening and should be eligible to play in Friday’s contest.

Conley provides another capable ball-handler, passer and shooter for Utah to deploy on offense. After struggling to begin the season, the veteran point guard finished the season with averages of 14.4 points and 4.4 assists per game, while he connected on 37.5 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Conley is a playoff-tested veteran that should help Mitchell and the Jazz by serving as both an on-ball creator and off-ball shooter for the offense. How Denver accounts for Conley’s presence within their defensive scheme will be a major question in Game 3 and provides another wrinkle for Malone and the Nuggets to account for.

Game 3 will tip at 2 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM/950AM).