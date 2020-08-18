Preview: Nuggets look to take commanding 2-0 lead against Jazz

If Game 1 was any indication of how the first-round series will play out between the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, fans are in for an intense and stressful stretch of basketball.

The Nuggets survived a historical, 57-point performance from Donovan Mitchell to outlast Utah 135-125 in overtime. For Denver, the two-man game between Jamal Murray (36 points and nine assists) and Nikola Jokić (29 points and 10 rebounds) coupled with elite 3-point shooting helped secure the victory. The Nuggets finished with six players in double-figures, highlighting the team’s impressive depth, even with Gary Harris and Will Barton III out.

Utah mainly relied on four players in Monday’s opening contest, led by Mitchell’s dynamic performance. Mitchell’s 57 points are the third most scored in a playoff game in NBA history. Behind Mitchell, Rudy Gobert (17 points and four blocks), Joe Ingles (19 points and six assists) and Jordan Clarkson (18 points) were the fuel for the Jazz offense.

Both teams will continue to be shorthanded in Game 2, with Mike Conley remaining out following his return to the bubble Monday night.

Here are three key storylines to watch in Game 2.

How can Denver limit Mitchell?

Monday’s dazzling display from Mitchell was a clinic in tough shot-making and attacking the basket out of pick-and-roll. Denver simply had no answer for the All-Star guard, especially with Torrey Craig getting into foul trouble early in the game, which limited him to 21 minutes.

Regardless, there was no stopping Mitchell on Monday, as he exploited Denver’s drop pick-and-roll coverage (which places Jokić closer to the basket when his man is setting the screen) over and over again. Utah’s young star shot 13-of-18 from inside the arc and converted all 13 of his free throw attempts.

"If Donovan Mitchell averages 57 and we win, I'll stay away from the drawing board," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "With no Mike Conley, I said going into the series, `He's going to be much more aggressive.' He was that tonight.”

For the Nuggets, the change in pick-and-roll coverage was an effort to both force Utah’s players involved in the pick-and-roll to beat them while also not giving up a lot of 3-point attempts, especially from the corners. Unfortunately, it also allowed Mitchell to drive at Jokić at full steam, using his quickness and finishing ability to easily convert around the rim.

Denver’s usual defensive scheme places Jokić at the point of attack when guarding the pick-and-roll, usually forcing an extra pass to be made for the offensive action to continue. However, that scheme has exposed Denver’s weakside and help defenders, especially as it relates to tagging the rolling big man and then potentially closing out to open shooters in the corners.

The question for Michael Malone moving forward in the series is which scheme will he rely on the majority of the time? Switching up the schemes to provide Utah different looks could be beneficial, as would throwing in some zone defense from time to time.

Keeping the Jazz off the offensive glass

Another area of concern for the Nuggets is on the boards. In Game 1, Utah posted a 35.8 offensive rebound percentage and doubled up the Nuggets 16-8 on the offensive glass.

The Nuggets controlled the boards in two of the three regular-season matchups between the two teams, but the Jazz had the advantage Monday, which nearly fueled a Game 1 victory.

In the fourth quarter, Utah was beginning to gain control of the game. On one trip down the floor, Georges Niang was able to attempt three 3-pointers from the corner as a result of Utah securing two offensive rebounds.

Luckily for Denver, Niang wasn’t able to convert any of those attempts, but it highlighted the extra effort that Utah put in on the boards in Game 1. Giving an elite 3-point shooting team like the Jazz extra looks off of offensive rebounds is a recipe for disaster. Denver will have to work to balance out the battle on the glass in Game 2 in hopes of a repeat outcome.

Can the Nuggets continue to win the bench battle?

Heading into the series, it was known that both teams would be missing key players. There is still no timetable for the returns of Harris and Barton III, while Conley will likely miss the next two games of the series after having to quarantine upon returning to the bubble. Bojan Bogdanovic has been ruled out for the season.

Therefore, Denver’s depth was seen as an advantage against a relatively-thin Jazz team. That proved to be the case in Monday’s victory, as the Nuggets bench dropped 38 points to just 26 from Utah’s bench, most of which came from Clarkson.

In fact, Malone opted to close the game with a lineup that mainly featured bench players. Monte Morris, Jerami Grant and P.J. Dozier played key roles down the stretch of the nail-biter as Malone looked to provide different looks for Mitchell to try and attack.

It remains to be seen just how much Michael Porter Jr. and Paul Millsap will play in each game this series, but Game 1 was a good indication of the trust that Malone has in his bench rotation, something that can’t necessarily be said for Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

"We're not satisfied. This is a long series,” Malone added. “This is one step in a very long series. There's a lot of things we can do better."

Game 2 will tip at 2 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude 2 and TNT (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM).