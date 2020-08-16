Preview: Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz kick off first-round series

All eyes will be on the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz Monday as the two teams open the 2020 NBA Playoffs with Game 1 of their first-round series.

This will be the second time the two teams have faced off in a little more than a week, with the Nuggets pulling out a 134-132, double-overtime victory on Aug. 8. That victory secured a sweep of the regular-season series for Denver, but all three games were decided by a combined 11 points.

Although Denver will likely be without Gary Harris and Will Barton III in Monday’s matchup, the Nuggets were never at full strength in any of their three games against Utah this season, which included an improbable road victory in February with only seven players taking the court.

Utah will be without Bojan Bogdanovic throughout the series, while Mike Conley may leave the Orlando bubble during the series for the birth of his child. Both teams will be fighting through injuries and unusual rotations throughout the series.

Here are three storylines to watch for in Monday’s opening game.

Who will control the boards?

Both teams struggled in key areas throughout the eight seeding games. The Nuggets’ defense struggled to defend the 3-point line and keep teams off the offensive glass, while Utah was prone to turnovers on offense and was below average defensively.

However, one strength for both teams in the seeding games was their dominance on the offensive glass. Denver ranked third in offensive rebound percentage in the seeding games at 27.4 percent, while Utah wasn’t too far behind at 26.3 percent, which was good for seventh among the 22 bubble teams.

Denver won the battle on the boards in two of the three regular-season matchups, which helped fuel victories despite their shorthanded rotations in those games. With Michael Porter Jr. assuming a larger, starting role for the Nuggets, they should continue to be an elite offensive-rebounding team.

Porter Jr. has averaged 11.5 rebounds per game against Utah this season, and when the 22-year-old has been on the floor this season, the Nuggets’ offensive rebound percentage jumps up to 30.1 percent, which ranks in the 95th percentile.

Can Denver limit Utah’s 3-point shooting?

The most pressing issue for the Nuggets at the moment is the team’s 3-point defense (or lack thereof).

Opponents shot 43.9 percent from beyond the arc against Denver in eight seeding games, which ranked 21st among the 22 teams in the bubble.

Now, the Nuggets will be facing a Utah team that finished first in the league in 3-point percentage at 38.8 percent. Even without Bogdanovic, Utah possesses several quality shooters in its rotation.

In fact, Utah’s 3-point percentage increased in the three matchups against Denver, as the Jazz shot 53-of-131 (40.4 percent) from deep.

As a result of their aggressive defensive scheme when guarding the pick and roll, the Nuggets’ off-ball defenders can often be exposed, especially when tagging the roll man in the paint and attempting to recover to contest 3-point attempts from the corners.

If Utah consistently converts on 40 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc throughout the series, Denver’s defense will be in trouble and the Nuggets will have to rely on their offense to push them to victories.

MPJ’s first playoff game

Last season, all eyes were on the Nuggets as they began their playoff run with the majority of the team’s core players were receiving their first playoff experience. Now, that attention will specifically be focused on Porter Jr., who will play in his first playoff game Monday.

However, this won’t be a case where Porter Jr. is simply a backup forward in the rotation. The All-Bubble Second Team member started each of the seven seeding games he played in and assumed a major role within Denver’s offense.

In those seven games, Porter Jr. averaged 22 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in 33.3 minutes per game. The rookie forward dropped these impressive scoring numbers on elite efficiency, as he posted a 69.5 true shooting percentage and shot 42.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Utah lacks a clear wing defender to throw at Porter Jr., as his size and quickness make him a difficult matchup for Royce O’Neale, Joe Ingles, or Georges Niang. If Porter Jr. can continue to play at a high level for Denver throughout the first round, he may be the x-factor that pushes the Nuggets to the conference semifinals.

Game 1 will tip at 11:30 a.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and ESPN (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM).