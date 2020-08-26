Denver Nuggets 117-107 Utah Jazz: Three takeaways

It was win or go home for the Nuggets in Game 5. They refused to return to the Mile High City on Tuesday as they rallied to beat the Jazz 117-107.



Jamal Murray continued his dramatic ascension to greatness with 42 points on an extraordinary 65.4 percent shooting to go along with eight assists and eight rebounds. Donovan Mitchell once again led the Jazz with 30 points and five assists.



The Nuggets will now live to fight another day and will play on Thursday (TBD, ALTITUDE).

"I could tell after Game 4 that our guys weren't ready to go home," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. "I could tell that yesterday, I could tell this morning. Jamal, when the game on the line, took the game over."



Here are the takeaways:



A star is born



If Jamal Murray continues to play at this level on a consistent basis, he will be an All-Star next season. Mark it down now. And that might be the bare minimum.



Murray has always had the potential and talent to be mentioned with the Damian Lillards, Steph Currys and other elite NBA guards. The question was always, Could he produce on a night-to-night basis? In this first-round series, Murray, for the most part, has done exactly that.

"Jamal embraces a moment, he's not afraid of it," Malone said. "Some people run away from those moments, he looks for them."

He added, "Without Jamal's play, not even just the points, but the attitude, that confidence -- that is contagious to all of our other players."

Sensing that the game was slipping away in the third quarter, Murray came alive. The 23-year-old scored 33 of his 42 points in the final 24 minutes of the game, shooting a phenomenal 14 of 18 in that span. What might be equally important is the high basketball IQ displayed by the Nuggets’ lead guard. Murray almost had a triple-double with eight rebounds and eight assists and he secured the win for the Nuggets not with a bucket he scored, but by driving to the basket and finding Nikola Jokić for an open three-pointer to extend the lead to nine. That is a play that superstars make and Murray showed why he deserves to be in the conversation with another strong playoff outing.

"The young man is growing up and turning into a superstar on the biggest stage and I couldn't be more proud of him," Malone said.

"Whenever he's playing like that we're either winning or really close," Nikola Jokić explained. "That's what we need from him."



An opening quarter for the ages



Malone called for more aggression from Jokić after Game 4. He got that in spades in Game 5.



The Nuggets’ franchise star delivered in a big way from tipoff, dropping a franchise-playoff record 21 points in the first quarter. Even more impressive was how he did it. It was inside-outside perfection from the center, who shot 8 of 8 in the quarter – including an unreal 5 of 5 from downtown.



Although Jokić would only hit one basket in the second and third quarters combined, he would reemerge with several big plays in the fourth. His most significant moment came with 23.6 seconds remaining when he received a kick out from Murray to drain a crucial triple and push the Nuggets’ advantage to 113-104. It was a backbreaker for Utah, which wouldn’t be able to cut the deficit to under seven for the remainder of the game after leading by as many as 15 in the third quarter.

"He was [8 of 8] in the first quarter and that was huge," Murray said. "He was making [Rudy] have to guard him and have to step up and that was big...We needed that boost, he gave it to us. He's capable of doing that every night."

Jokić finished the night with 31 points, six rebounds and four assists.



Timely baskets from MPJ



Michael Porter Jr. was the Nuggets’ third-leader scorer with 15 points and provided some much-needed punch off the bench against Utah. The Nuggets rookie did much of his damage in the first half, when he scored 11 and helped his team stay within reach in the opening 24 minutes.



Porter Jr.’s final four points came in pivotal moments for Denver. It was his turnaround jumper at the 10:13 mark that gave the Nuggets their first lead at 87-86 since the opening quarter. He would then follow that up moments later with a layup to extend the lead to four points.



There are plenty of areas Porter Jr. needs to fine-tune. From cutting more on offense to reacting quicker on defense, but the fact that he played all but 15 seconds in the final quarter, with the season on the line, shows the trust he has gained from the Nuggets’ coaching staff.

"Michael Porter Jr, 34 minutes off the bench, was phenomenal," Malone said. "Those late-game minutes in a playoff game are really going to help in speeding up his development."



PJ Dozier played strong defense in 20 minutes of action, and Jerami Grant added 13 points and six boards.



"I thought PJ Dozier was phenomenal tonight, an unsung hero," Malone said.