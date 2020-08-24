Denver Nuggets 127-129 Utah Jazz: Three Takeaways

Jamal Murray had the greatest scoring performance in Nuggets franchise playoff history, but it wasn’t enough to get past a determined Jazz team in a 129-127 loss in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.



Murray put a team postseason record 50 points, including nine 3-pointers, also a franchise playoff record, on 58.1 percent shooting to go along with 11 boards. Donovan Mitchell matched his Nuggets’ counterpart, putting up 51 points to go along with seven assists.

"We were a much different team tonight than we were in the last two games," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. "Obviously, I speak for everyone in our locker room to all of our fans back in Denver, Games 2 and 3 were not acceptable. How we played tonight, even though we lost, I'm proud of how we competed and gave ourselves a chance."



Down 3-1, the Nuggets now find themselves in a win-or-go-home situation Tuesday in Game 5 of the opening-round series (4:30 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).

"That's what we're here for. [We have to take this] one game at a time," Murray said. "We're not going to win all three games [at once], so we have to do what we got to do to prepare for Game 5."

Here are the takeaways



Blue Arrow on target



Jamal Murray played his heart out, putting up one of the greatest showings in team history. Though Denver couldn’t hold on for a win, Murray’s maturation into a leading player took another step forward in Game 4.

"The 50 points is amazing, the 11 rebounds are incredible and the seven assists...He put his fingerprints all over the game scoring, rebounding playmaking, and I thought he took the challenge on the defensive end of the floor," Malone said.



Murray made Nuggets’ history with the highest-scoring output in a playoff game, scoring 50 points on 18 of 31 shooting. It was also a playoff career-high for Denver’s lead guard, but what might have more impressive is how he was able to impact other areas of the game, adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and a block. In Game 1, Murray got most of his 36 points in the final two quarters of the game. In Game 4, his quarter totals read 8, 10, 11, 21.

"As soon as he started hitting threes, I just started setting screens," Nikola Jokić said. "He got hot and I just wanted him to get open in any kind of way."

Inspired effort



Although the Nuggets have seen their playoff losing streak extend to three games, you couldn’t fault the team’s effort Sunday night. That was vital, especially considering the margin of defeat in Games 2 and 3.



There were several positive aspects, especially early on and in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets can learn from. In Game 3, Denver had 17 turnovers to just 20 assists. In Game 4, the team dished out 24 assists and gave the ball away just six times.

They were also more physical. Although free-throw disparity was an issue, the Nuggets beat the Jazz in second-chance opportunities 29-15 and closed the margin in points in the paint, scoring just four fewer than the Jazz.

"I thought the effort was where it needed to be," Malone said. "This is the playoffs and you have to have that intensity from the beginning of the game all the way through. I thought in Game 1, we had that and I thought tonight we had that."

Defense, free throws prove costly



Denver hasn’t been a strong free-throwing shooting team throughout the season as it was ranked 26th in the category, going to the line 20.9 times a game. By comparison, the No. 1 ranked Clippers went to the line 26.3 times per game during the regular season. Unfortunately, the Nuggets have actually gotten worse in the playoffs, going to the charity stripe 17.3 times a game. More concerning, the team’s attempts have decreased in each game of the series.

In Game 1, the team went to the line 18 times. Since then, the number has dropped to 15.7 attempts per game. The Jazz are going to the line 26.3 times through the first-round series. In Game 4, the Nuggets went to the line just 13 times. With Gary Harris being upgraded to doubtful, there is a chance he could play in Game 5 and be a difference-maker in that area.



Although the Nuggets put forth a much better defensive effort in Game 4, their three-point defense continues to hurt them as they allowed their opponents to hit 48.3 percent of their 29 attempts.