Denver Nuggets 109, Utah Jazz 115: Three Takeaways

In a battle of shorthanded squads, a return to the comfortable confines of Ball Arena wasn’t enough for the Denver Nuggets to get back in the win column against the Utah Jazz. Despite Nikola Jokić’s best efforts (a 26-point triple-double), Denver fell 115-109 Wednesday night, as Utah came through with key buckets when it mattered most.

Although it took them a few minutes to settle into Wednesday’s contest, Denver jumped out to a 10-7 lead. The Nuggets attacked the paint early and often Wednesday, finishing with 16 points from that area of the floor after the first 12 minutes. However, Utah took a 22-14 lead late in the frame with some hot 3-point shooting. The Jazz finished with five made threes in the quarter, but the two teams were tied at 26 heading into the second quarter.

A 10-2 run to start the second frame gave Utah the lead once again, as both teams went to bench-heavy lineups. To no one’s surprise, the Jazz continued to fire away from deep and find success, hitting three 3-pointers during that run. Led by Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets were able to keep it close throughout the quarter and eventually took a 47-45 lead with four minutes remaining in the half. Gordon dropped 13 in the first half, but Utah took a 57-56 advantage into the break.

Once again, the Jazz used a run to begin the third quarter to extend the lead, this time up to 10 at 70-60, which represented the largest lead of the night up to that point. As Denver’s offense continued to struggle, Utah pulled away with some timely shot-making, which pushed the lead up to 77-65 with just over five minutes remaining in the frame. The Nuggets weren’t able to make up much ground even with Jokić doing his best to lead them back into the game, and the Jazz took an 88-78 lead into the final quarter. The Serbian big man scored 12 points in the third quarter alone.

Fueled by Will Barton, Denver began to chip away at the deficit and eventually got it down to three at 94-91 with seven minutes remaining. However, as was the case throughout Wednesday’s game, Utah had a response, as an 8-2 run thwarted the Nuggets’ momentum. With just under five minutes remaining, the Jazz led by 10 at 105-95. Although Denver cut the deficit down to four with 45 seconds remaining, Utah closed the game at the free-throw line.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s loss.

Jokić was in control

Don’t let the (relatively) low-scoring total against a shorthanded Utah frontcourt deceive you. With the Jazz consistently double-teaming Jokić once the ball touched his hands, the Serbian big man had to work extra on the boards to get points on the board. Of course, Jokić moved the ball effectively and found the open man, but Denver’s supporting cast failed to knock down those shots on a regular basis Wednesday night.

After dropping 10 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the first half, the reigning MVP picked it up in the second half and finished with 26 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists in the loss. Utah certainly had a main focus when building its defensive scheme ahead of Wednesday’s contest, and Jokić had to adapt on the fly.

Denver failed to get key stops

Outside of the first quarter, the Nuggets rarely built and sustained momentum during Wednesday’s contest. Each time Denver would string together a bucket or two, Utah seemed to have a response on the other end of the floor. As the Nuggets were on the verge of a comeback in the fourth quarter, the Jazz used a quick 8-2 run to once again halt Denver’s momentum.

In the end, the Nuggets couldn’t slow down Bojan Bogdanović (36 points) and Utah, which led to the tough home loss. Although the Jazz did slightly struggle from deep (just 34.1 percent), Utah made up for that with plenty of success inside the arc, including 58 points in the paint.

Morris impressed in his return

Although it came in a losing effort, it would be hard to ask for a better return to the floor for Monte Morris. In 29 minutes off the bench, Morris contributed 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field, including five made 3-pointers. As a result of his play, the former second-round pick played more than Denver’s starting guards and was on the floor down the stretch of Wednesday’s contest.

Denver was in desperate need of another ball-handler on offense, so Morris’ return couldn’t come at a better time as the Nuggets continue to navigate several other key absences in the rotation.

The Nuggets are back in action Friday against the Sacramento Kings (7 p.m. MT).