Denver Nuggets host Southwest Airlines employees for “Trading Places” event

Continuing an annual tradition, the Denver Nuggets worked with employees of Southwest Airlines for a fun and unique event in which the two parties traded places with one another, thus experiencing the grind of each profession.

Last year, Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray went to Denver International Airport to work for Southwest. The two faces of the franchise loaded luggage onto a plane, greeted passengers upon both their arrival and departure from the airport and even made PA announcements before a flight to St. Louis took off.

On Monday, the tables were turned as Southwest employees visited Pepsi Center to briefly live and experience the lives of professional basketball players. Monday’s activities began on the Nuggets’ practice court, where Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Felipe Eichenberger put the Southwest personnel through a workout. However, the employees didn’t have to go through it alone, as Will Barton III and Mason Plumlee joined in to work up a sweat.

“It was a great experience,” Barton III said following the event. “Whenever I can teach the game to people who love the game, even if they’re not that good or not professionals, they just want to have fun and I take a lot of pride in that.”

Following the workout, both the Nuggets and Southwest employees went down to the main court at Pepsi Center to practice halfcourt shots and play three-on-three scrimmages. Despite having the experience and height advantage, the Nuggets trio didn’t win every game they played (whether or not full effort was given is up for interpretation). A trio of Southwest employees pulled off the upset victory to end the scrimmaging portion of the event.

“They did a great job and gave their best effort,” Plumlee said. “They have the attitude, but unfortunately they’re a little older than what we’re looking for on our roster. Other than that, we’d take them all day!”

Following team Southwest’s upset victory, the employees moved on to learn a dance routine from the Denver Nuggets Dancers, which they first worked on in the practice court before performing it on the main court.

“They did great,” Eichenberger said. “They worked so hard, just as hard as the players. They might have a chance. They beat us in three-on-three so I’m going to tell Coach Malone that they may come for spots (on the team)!”

To wrap the event up, SuperMascot Rocky came down to interact with the Southwest employees and teach them his world-famous halfcourt shot. Plenty of pictures were taken throughout the event as Southwest and the Nuggets continued to strengthen their partnership through this unique event.

“They worked real hard,” Barton III said following the event. “They got after it and gave it everything they’ve got. I don’t know if they’ll be able to make the team, but I’ll put in a good word for them.”