Denver Nuggets Host Playoff Tailgates Presented by Budweiser

The Denver Nuggets are heading to the NBA Playoffs for the first time in six years! Join other Nuggets fans as we celebrate each playoff home game with a Denver Nuggets Tailgate!

Come enjoy the playoff atmosphere with live performances, food, drinks and watch the game outside with other Nuggets fans.

Fans are welcome to bring tailgate chairs and food into the events, but drinks will be prohibited.

Denver Nuggets playoff tailgates are free events, but RSVP below for a team store discount and your chance to win tickets to a home playoff game!

All fans are welcome!

Location: Camry South Parking Lot, on the west side of Pepsi Center

Time: 3 hours before tip-off

