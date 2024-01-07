Nuggets host Pistons on Sunday

The team with the NBA's worst record comes to Denver.

Here's a look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Reggie Jackson — PROBABLE (Left Calf Tightness)

Jalen Pickett — OUT (G League Assignment)

Julian Strawther — QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Contusion)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G League Assignment)

Detroit:

Alec Burks — PROBABLE (Right Hamstring Injury Management)

Malcolm Cazalon — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Monte Morris — OUT (Right Quadriceps Strain)

Jared Rhoden — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Isaiah Stewart — OUT (Right Great Toe Sprain)

Stanley Umude — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Denver hosts Detroit, owners of the association's worst record at 3-32.

The Pistons famously broke the all-time record for the most consecutive losses earlier this season with 28 straight. That span ran from October 28th all the way until December 30th but ended when the young Pistons were able to knock off a shorthanded Toronto Raptors team. A full two months of losing. Brutal.

Things haven't gotten better since breaking the streak. Detroit has followed that up with another three-game skid.

As for Denver, they've had a much different type of season. They're 25-11 heading into Sunday's game and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings.

One of the biggest things that stands out from Denver's season is just how many games they've played. They wrapped up their ninth back-to-back of the year on Friday, the most in the NBA. Only the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls have played as many games as Denver with 37.

Nikola Jokić has been playing efficient basketball lately. He's averaging 24.5 points on 82.5 percent shooting in his last 5 games. Just wild! Oh, and he's pitching 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists, as well, in that span.