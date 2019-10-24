Game Preview: Denver Nuggets host Phoenix Suns in home-opener

The Denver Nuggets host the Phoenix Suns on Friday in the first regular season game at Pepsi Center for the 2019-20 season. Both teams are coming off season-opening victories, as the Suns defeated the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, while Denver escaped Portland with a 108-100 victory.

The two teams did face off in the preseason, which was a 107-102 Denver victory. While there isn’t much to take away from a preseason game, it does provide the Nuggets with some familiarity with the new-look Suns.

Phoenix brought in Monty Williams as head coach in the offseason and added players such as Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes and Dario Saric. All three players figure to have key roles in Williams’ rotation. Against Sacramento, the Suns shot 50 percent from the field and had 31 assists, highlighting the team’s impressive ball movement.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets’ depth proved to be too much for the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Despite Nikola Jokić getting into early foul trouble, Denver’s second unit provided a much-needed spark throughout the middle stages of the game. In the second half, Jokić came through in the clutch with 16 points and eight rebounds in the fourth quarter alone.

"Nikola's third and fourth quarter were phenomenal, he showed everyone why he's an MVP-caliber player," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game.

Here are some keys to watch for in Friday’s home-opener:

Battle of the backcourts

With Rubio joining Devin Booker in the Suns’ backcourt, the Nuggets will face a tough task on the defensive end. While Rubio doesn’t present much of a shooting threat from the perimeter, he is still an impressive playmaker. The 29-year-old guard finished with 11 assists in Phoenix’s victory over the Kings, while Booker added 22 points and 10 assists of his own.

Booker is an elite scorer and is now supported by a steady hand at the point guard position. Gary Harris’ defense will be needed against Booker, While Jamal Murray will have to navigate and defend Rubio’s craftiness in the pick-and-roll. Now that the Suns have added more 3-point shooting to their rotation, Rubio is able to initiate the offense and generate quality looks for teammates. It will be important for Denver’s off-ball defenders to stay home on shooters.

Big men battle down low

While Rubio was Phoenix’s marquee addition of the summer, the Suns’ future success will depend on the growth and cohesion between Booker and Deandre Ayton, the first-overall pick in the 2018 draft. Ayton presents a physical, post-oriented style of play that Jokić will have to handle on the defensive end, with occasional help from Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee and Jerami Grant.

On the offensive end, Jokić can draw Ayton away from the rim with his ability to create and shoot from the perimeter. While Ayton is still developing his game, Jokić can take advantage of the big man’s struggles on the defensive end to lead Denver’s offense.

Will the hot 3-point shooting continue?

A major aspect of Denver’s season-opening victory was the team’s impressive 3-point shooting. Despite struggling from beyond the arc during preseason (just 30.4 percent in four games), the Nuggets came out firing from deep in Portland.

Denver finished 18-of-32 (56.3 percent) from three in the win, as seven players knocked down at least two 3-pointers. This followed Malone’s comments at Media Day that he wanted the offense to emphasize the 3-pointer this season.

"We want to be more aggressive on 3-point shots," Millsap explained. "We have a lot of guys who can shoot it well. It will open up a lot of things for us."

It’s hard to lose when you shoot over 50 percent from beyond the arc.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Friday’s game will tip-off at 7 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV (Radio: KKSE 92.5FM).