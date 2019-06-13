Denver Nuggets host NBA mock draft for season-ticket holders

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets hosted an exclusive mock draft event for season-ticket holders. The event assigned groups to represent all 30 NBA teams for the draft, with the fans making selections and in some cases trades for their teams through the course of the evening.

The event consisted of just one round, with picks being made at each team’s table before being passed along to the “commissioner” of the event, Altitude Nuggets Reporter/Analyst Chris Dempsey. This marked the fourth mock draft event the Nuggets have put on for season-ticket holders, and it quickly grew from its inception in 2016.

"It was something our former VP brought to the table,” said Greg Hutton, the Manager of Membership Services. “We just wanted to get our season-ticket holders involved in the draft because when we started it in 2015-16, we were a lottery pick team so we wanted to drive urgency around it. We found that putting something together like this could be fun and we can get basketball operations involved and it would be a unique aspect for season-ticket holders to interact with scouts, video analysts, etc. that they wouldn't get the access to.”

That access to various members of the Nuggets front office is certainly appealing for fans, as is the ability to run an NBA team for an evening. As a result, the mock draft has become one of the most popular events on the calendar each year.

"It's been a great reception,” Hutton said. “The event has been really quick to sell out. We only do the first round so we have 30 picks but may not necessarily have 30 teams picking. This has become one of those events that sells out very quickly, and one of those that people expect every single year. I know the experts that we have get really involved in it, and it's something the scouts can take light-hearted and can enjoy themselves."

The cooperation between the ticket sales department and the Nuggets front office truly allows the event to flourish. With scouts, coaches and Nuggets’ PR staff serving as consultants for various teams, the event provides season-ticket holders with unique access to Denver’s executives. Additionally, Altitude TV provided radio commentary and recapped each pick of the event.

"The willingness of basketball operations to get involved, to have that aspect is very crucial and I think makes the event what it is,” Hutton said. “The willingness for them to jump on board and get behind this event has been phenomenal. I would definitely say that the cooperation from basketball operations has been the key element in making this event go and a fun event all the way around."

During Wednesday’s installment of the mock draft, teams were certainly active on the trade market. Six of the first eight picks were involved in trades, as notable star players such as Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Steph Curry found themselves on new teams. Negotiations between teams took various forms as draft picks were traded for established players, All-Stars were traded for other All-Stars, and even coaches were swapped. Gregg Popovich took over the reins for the Atlanta Hawks.

"Seeing the clients and how involved they get is the best part, especially the experts,” Hutton said, when asked about his favorite components of the event. “You talk to them during the season and they'll say 'hey, looking forward to it (the mock draft) next year', so they truly buy-in and look forward to it. That's really the best part, having buy-in all the way around and the clients continue to speak volumes about what this event means to them and how they get to build relationships with the front office staff.”

It is the unique access that fans and season-ticket holders get that keeps them coming back for the annual event.

“The whole idea behind it was to create an event where season-ticket holders can have that access to front office staff,” Hutton said, “I know a lot of teams don't have that opportunity, so we're really blessed to have the support from basketball operations,” Hutton said.