Nuggets Announce 6/6 Pre-Draft Workout Group and Update Participating Players List for 6/5
The Denver Nuggets will hold pre-draft workouts on both Tuesday, June 5th and Wednesday, June 6th on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Tuesday’s Participants (6/5):
Jalen Brunson, Villanova – G / 6-2 / 200 (Updated)
Tony Carr, Penn State – G / 6-5 / 204
Aaron Holiday, UCLA – G / 6-1 / 185
Elie Okobo, Pau-Orthez – G / 6-2 / 180
Justin Tillman, VCU – F / 6-8 / 220 (Updated)
Kenrich Williams, TCU – F / 6-7 / 210
Wednesday’s Participants (6/6):
Troy Brown Jr., Oregon – G / 6-7 / 210
Matt Farrell, Notre Dame – G / 6-1 / 175
Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech – G-F / 6-4 / 213
Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech – G / 6-5 / 195
Khyri Thomas, Creighton – G / 6-3 / 205
Gary Trent Jr., Duke – G / 6-6 / 209
*Players subject to change