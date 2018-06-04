Nuggets Announce 6/6 Pre-Draft Workout Group and Update Participating Players List for 6/5

The Denver Nuggets will hold pre-draft workouts on both Tuesday, June 5th and Wednesday, June 6th on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Tuesday’s Participants (6/5):

Jalen Brunson, Villanova – G / 6-2 / 200 (Updated)

Tony Carr, Penn State – G / 6-5 / 204

Aaron Holiday, UCLA – G / 6-1 / 185

Elie Okobo, Pau-Orthez – G / 6-2 / 180

Justin Tillman, VCU – F / 6-8 / 220 (Updated)

Kenrich Williams, TCU – F / 6-7 / 210

Wednesday’s Participants (6/6):

Troy Brown Jr., Oregon – G / 6-7 / 210

Matt Farrell, Notre Dame – G / 6-1 / 175

Josh Okogie, Georgia Tech – G-F / 6-4 / 213

Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech – G / 6-5 / 195

Khyri Thomas, Creighton – G / 6-3 / 205

Gary Trent Jr., Duke – G / 6-6 / 209

*Players subject to change