Nuggets to Host Pre-Draft Workouts on 6/4 and 6/5
The Denver Nuggets will hold pre-draft workouts on both Monday, June 4th and Tuesday, June 5th on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.
Monday’s Participants (6/4):
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State – F / 6-7 / 235
Marcus Foster, Creighton – G / 6-3 / 205
George King, Colorado – G-F / 6-6 / 225
Chimezie Metu, USC – F / 6-11 / 215
Kendrick Nunn, Oakland – G / 6-3 / 193
Tuesday’s Participants (6/5):
Tony Carr, Penn State – G / 6-5 / 204
Matt Farrell, Notre Dame – G / 6-1 / 175
Aaron Holiday, UCLA – G / 6-1 / 185
Elie Okobo, Pau-Orthez – G / 6-2 / 180
Kenrich Williams, TCU – F / 6-7 / 210
*Players subject to change