Nuggets to Host Pre-Draft Workouts on 6/4 and 6/5

The Denver Nuggets will hold pre-draft workouts on both Monday, June 4th and Tuesday, June 5th on the UCHealth Practice Court at Pepsi Center.

Monday’s Participants (6/4):

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State – F / 6-7 / 235

Marcus Foster, Creighton – G / 6-3 / 205

George King, Colorado – G-F / 6-6 / 225

Chimezie Metu, USC – F / 6-11 / 215

Kendrick Nunn, Oakland – G / 6-3 / 193

Tuesday’s Participants (6/5):

Tony Carr, Penn State – G / 6-5 / 204

Matt Farrell, Notre Dame – G / 6-1 / 175

Aaron Holiday, UCLA – G / 6-1 / 185

Elie Okobo, Pau-Orthez – G / 6-2 / 180

Kenrich Williams, TCU – F / 6-7 / 210

*Players subject to change