Nuggets host Clippers in second In-Season Tournament game

Denver can make it 2-0 in the Group Stage of the In-Season Tournament.

To do so, they'll need to secure a victory against the LA Clippers. The Nuggets have won 9 of their last 10 games against the Clippers since 2021.

Denver is currently tied with the Houston Rockets for first place in Western Conference Group B with a 1-0 record. Securing the best record in their group would automatically send the Nuggets to the Knockout Round with a chance to become the inaugural In-Season Tournament champions. For more information on Denver's In-Season Tournament journey, check out our preview.

The Nuggets will be wearing their '5280' jerseys for the second time, which you can learn about here.

Here's a quick look at the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Jamal Murray — OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Jay Huff — OUT (G-League Two-Way Assignment)

Hunter Tyson — OUT (G-League Assignment)



LA:

Brandon Boston Jr. — OUT (Left Quadriceps Tendinopathy)

Kobe Brown — OUT (G League Assignment)

Mason Plumlee — OUT (Left MCL Sprain)

The always-active LA Clippers made the first big swing of the season, trading much of their depth for 10-time All-Star, James Harden. Thus far, that gamble has not paid off. The Clippers have lost five straight games since acquiring Harden, who is averaging just 13.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Denver, meanwhile, has had a great start to the year. Holistically, the defending champions haven't missed a beat with an 8-2 record, tied for the second-best record in the league. More importantly, they're an undefeated 6-0 at home. Tuesday's contest against the Clippers is at Ball Arena, which benefits Denver greatly.

Nikola Jokić has been unbelievable in his first 10 games and is averaging 29.8 points on 60 percent shooting, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. 29.8 points and 13.7 rebounds would be career-highs for The Joker if the season ended today.

His responsibility has only increased with Jamal Murray out, who tweaked his hamstring against the Chicago Bulls on November 4th. The Nuggets have gone 2-1 without Murray.

Four of Denver's next five games are on the road, with Tuesday's contest against LA being the sole home contest. This is a great opportunity for Denver to rack up another victory on their advantageous home floor of Ball Arena.