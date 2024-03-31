Nuggets host Cavaliers for Sunday matinee game

The Denver Nuggets host the Cleveland Cavaliers for a matinee game on Easter Sunday.

Here's the injury report.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Nikola Jokić — PROBABLE (Left Hip Inflammation/Right Wrist Inflammation)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Inflammation)

Zeke Nnaji — OUT (Right Adductor Tendinosis)

Cleveland:

Emoni Bates — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Ty Jerome — OUT (Right Ankle Surgery)

Caris LeVert — PROBABLE (Right Wrist Soreness)

Donovan Mitchell — AVAILABLE (Nasal Facemask)

Isaiah Mobley — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Pete Nance — OUT (G League Two-Way Assignment)

Isaac Okoro — QUESTIONABLE (Right Great Toe Soreness)

Craig Porter Jr. — DOUBTFUL (Illness)

Dean Wade — OUT (Right Knee Sprain)

Denver heads into Sunday in need of a win. They're currently on a two-game skid after falling to the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves. That second loss to Minnesota was crucial; not only did it drop Denver down to third place in the Western Conference standings, but it also gave the Timberwolves the tie-breaker should both teams finish with the same record at the end of the regular season.

Denver is 51-23 on the season. They're just half a game behind the Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder, so not all is lost. There's absolutely an avenue for the Nuggets to snag first place with 8 games remaining in the season.

Cleveland sits at 45-29 on the year and just got back four-time All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, from injury. They, too, are in the midst of a heated seeding battle and are just a half-game ahead of the New York Knicks for third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Nuggets can clinch a playoff spot with a win. This would be their sixth straight season of doing so, the longest active streak in the Western Conference.