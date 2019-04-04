Nuggets, Make-A-Wish Give Teen Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience

DENVER – Make-A-Wish recipient Antonio has spent the past three years idolizing Isaiah Thomas. To the 15-year-old, IT is third only to superstars Kyrie Irving and James Harden as the best point guard in the NBA. So, when Antonio finally got a chance to meet Thomas ahead of the Nuggets game against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday night, the teenager’s eyes lit up and his smile was as bright as the scoreboard at Pepsi Center.

“I haven’t seen Antonio smile so hard, in so long,” Antonio’s mother Vinyetta said. “I really, really do appreciate this. Hopefully, this will help him do what he has to do to stay strong.”

Antonio spent a few minutes with Thomas outside the Nuggets’ locker room, chatting and taking pictures. Then the Nuggets point guard was heard telling the teenager, “One second, I’m going to bring out some sneakers for you.” Moments later, Thomas came out with signed sneakers. Antonio was almost in disbelief. Having admired the Nuggets from afar, traveling from Minnesota to see the team in action, this was more than he could have imagined.

Vinyetta was appreciative of the fact that Antonio’s family could be there for the experience as his sisters, Antonetta and Antonyah, and his grandmother, Margrice, all made the trip to Denver.

“As a family, it’s good to have all of the kids together. To help Antonio do what he has to do to battle this cancer,” Vinyetta said. “I just really appreciate this dream coming true…I’m just glad all of us are together to help my son battle through what he’s going through. He’s really been through a lot.”

Antonio also had the opportunity to meet with Paul Millsap, who he called his second favorite Nugget, Torrey Craig, Trey Lyles and Thomas Welsh. After the players greeted him, he was also met some members of the team’s front office staff and the Nuggets dancers. Antonio’s grandmother Margrice said that her family got involved with Make-A-Wish to bring hope and joy into her grandson’s life. On Wednesday night, she felt the program and the Nuggets accomplished that.

“It meant [a lot],” she said. “It gave him incentive to [keep fighting].”

Once the game tipped off, Antonio got to experience Mile High Basketball at its finest as Denver snapped a two-game losing streak and sealed a commanding 113-85 win.

“It was cool,” said Antonio, before later adding. “This has been fun.”