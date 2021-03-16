Preview: Denver Nuggets welcome LaMelo Ball, Hornets to Ball Arena

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Denver Nuggets held off a feisty Indiana Pacers squad Monday to bounce back with a 121-106 victory.

After jumping out to a 20-point lead in the first half, Denver found itself down by five points late in the third quarter. However, the Nuggets locked in defensively and held Indiana to just 15 points in the final frame, which helped secure the win. Nikola Jokić turned in another MVP-caliber performance with 32 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

After splitting the first two games of this five-game homestand, Denver (23-16) will now look to build some momentum when it hosts the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena Wednesday.

Charlotte (20-18) has won four straight games dating back to before the All-Star break. Following the additions of Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball in the offseason, the Hornets are stocked with capable creators, shooters, and athleticism throughout the rotation.

Nuggets fans that have become accustomed to watching Denver swing the ball around the floor will notice some similarities with Charlotte’s offense, which has embodied the San Antonio Spurs’ “point-five” mentality that longtime Spurs assistant James Borrego (Charlotte’s head coach) took from Gregg Popovich. The mentality is that within a half-second of getting the ball, a player should be either passing, shooting, or driving toward the rim to do something productive.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see Charlotte rank second in both passes made and assists per game this season.

One other thing to keep in mind for Wednesday’s contest is Charlotte’s astounding success in the clutch this season. The Hornets have a 13-5 record in clutch games this season and have posted a +57.9 net-rating in the clutch this year. And no, that is not a typo. The second-best net-rating in the clutch this season belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers at +26.0.

Projected starters: Jamal Murray, Will Barton III, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokić

Injury report:

R.J. HAMPTON – HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS. OUT.

GARY HARRIS – LEFT ADDUCTOR STRAIN. OUT.

MONTE MORRIS – LEFT QUADRICEPS STRAIN. OUT.

TUNE-IN: 7 p.m. MT, Altitude TV and 92.5FM

Key matchup: Jamal Murray vs. LaMelo Ball

Any discussion of the Hornets has to include the impressive play from Ball, the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Ball is the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, averaging 15.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game while knocking down 38.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

However, a closer look at his numbers as a starter paints an even brighter picture for the 19-year-old. Across 18 games as a starter, Ball is averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, while connecting on 44.3 percent from downtown.

There will continue to be growing pains for the rookie guard, but his court vision and impressive scoring knack have made him and the Hornets one of the League Pass favorites for fans and analysts across the league.

Meanwhile for Murray, after two games where he struggled to find his shot, the 24-year-old bounced back with an all-around effort against Indiana. Murray dropped 16 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, while he hit 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Denver will need Murray to be locked in on both ends of the floor against Ball and the Hornets. This matchup promises to provide plenty of intrigue and highlights on Wednesday night.

Win the turnover battle

Turnovers have played a key role for the Hornets on both ends of the floor this season.

On the offensive end, Charlotte has struggled to take care of the ball, ranking 27th in turnover percentage at 15.2 percent (the league average is 14 percent). On the other end of the floor, the Hornets’ ability to generate turnovers at a high rate has been a key factor in their 17th ranked defense (along with avoiding fouls). Charlotte ranks fourth in opponent turnover percentage, forcing a mistake from opponents on 15.6 percent of possessions.

This is an area where Denver can take advantage but must also be careful. On the season the Nuggets have ranked above league average on both sides of the ball when it comes to turnovers (7th in turnover percentage on offense, 13th in opponent turnover percentage on defense).

If the Nuggets can continue to value each possession, they should have plenty of opportunities to capitalize on Charlotte’s mistakes on the other end of the floor, which can generate some easy scoring opportunities.

However, if Denver is sloppy with the ball, the Hornets will certainly take advantage. 70.5 percent of Charlotte’s steals this season have led to a transition play, where the Hornets have been deadly, leading the league in points added per 100 possessions on transition plays coming off a steal.

The battle beyond the arc

If you’re a fan of 3-pointers, Wednesday’s contest is just for you.

Under Borrego, Charlotte’s offense is built around a modern shot distribution that focuses on getting to the rim and firing from deep. The Hornets are one of three teams to rank in the top 10 of the frequency of shot attempts coming from the rim and the 3-point line this season.

While Charlotte has struggled to finish around the rim, the shots have certainly been falling from deep. The Hornets rank sixth in 3-point percentage this season, knocking down 38.6 percent from downtown on the year.

Speaking of elite 3-point shooting, the team just ahead of Charlotte is the Nuggets, who have hit 38.9 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc on the season, on slightly fewer attempts per game (34.5 compared to Charlotte’s 36.3).

Charlotte has six players in its rotation that have hit at least 37 percent from deep this season, led by Terry Rozier’s scorching 43 percent. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have eight such players, led by JaMychal Green’s 43.8 percent from downtown.